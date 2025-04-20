Rockets projected lineup for Game 1 vs. Warriors after Ime Udoka hints at change

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka recently left the door open to make adjustments before his team's first-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors. He ostensibly sees a need for change despite entering the playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed, or is at least willing to tinker.

During a recent media session, Udoka was asked about Houston's "current" starting five of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün. One reporter alluded to that group being their worst possible lineup combination with at least 100 minutes together, boasting a -7.2 net rating. The Rockets' sideline chief recognizes this, hence a sudden inclination to adapt before Game 1 versus Golden State.

"....its something we looked at and can tweak some things.."

- Ime Udoka speaks on the starting lineup



🤔🤔🤔

👀👀👀

Thoughts?#Rockets #LiftOff pic.twitter.com/A7fvRZtchq — Chris Gorman (@GormanChristoph) April 16, 2025

"... it's something we looked at and we can tweak some things," Udoka said regarding the VanVleet/Green/Thompson/Brooks/Şengün quintet. With that in mind, let's try predicting which player(s) from that bunch get relegated to the bench and who replaces them.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!

Rockets projected Game 1 lineup vs. Warriors following Ime Udoka subtly hinting at change

Player Position Fred VanVleet PG Jalen Green SG Amen Thompson SF Jabari Smith Jr. PF Alperen Şengün C

Based on Golden State's defensive vulnerabilities, Brooks makes sense as the odd man out, with Jabari Smith Jr. taking his place. The Warriors have one of the NBA's premier stop units, though they have two glaring weaknesses: Size (or lack thereof) and point-of-attack defense. So, adding a 6-foot-11 stretch big who can expose at least one of those vulnerabilities better than the former behooves Udoka and Co.

Şengün and VanVleet are locked in as starters due to their responsibilities as Houston's primary playmakers/facilitators. Green appeared in all 82 regular-season games this season with the first unit. Thompson's role guarding Warriors franchise icon Stephen Curry makes it virtually impossible to deploy him as a reserve. Brooks' spot is the only malleable one, and Smith figures to claim it.

Brooks is Houston's best long-distance marksman, so swapping him for Smith sacrifices spacing and three-point shooting, which the Rockets already struggle with. So, it's a bit of give and take. Nevertheless, adapting to your opponent separates the good from the great in the postseason, which Udoka understands as someone who's reached the Finals.