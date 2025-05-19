Rockets regular season success masked a fatal flaw that could doom them next year

The Houston Rockets’ 2024-25 season was a tale of two teams offensively. While they smashed the boards on the offensive glass, their half-court offense struggled to keep up. Steven Adams anchored a rebounding assault that led the NBA. But outside of that, the Rockets lagged in every other key offensive category.

Houston’s scoring efficiency, ball security, and turnovers all ranked outside the league’s top 10. With Adams now facing free agency, Houston’s entire identity could shift and not for the better. It’s possible that this Rockets squad could look quite different in many aspects next season.

Dominance on the glass

Houston led the NBA by a huge margin in offensive rebound percentage this year, grabbing 36.3 percent of their own missed shots. The closest team, Portland, posted a rate of 33.2 percent. H-Town’s second-chance attack started with Adams, who pulled down offensive boards at a rate rarely matched, but he had help. Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson each brought relentless energy in pursuit of extra possessions.

To put it in perspective, Houston averaged nearly 15 offensive rebounds per game, dominating the league on the offensive glass. The Rockets turned missed shots into scoring opportunities better than anyone, often bailing out stagnant possessions or broken plays.

But while this effort kept their offense afloat, it also covered up deeper issues. Second-chance points helped mask a lack of efficient scoring when plays didn’t result in a rebound opportunity. Without that rebounding edge, the Rockets’ offensive flaws would have been even more glaring.

Steven Adams was the catalyst on the boards

Adams was the engine of Houston’s rebounding machine. Playing 13.7 minutes per game and averaged 7.5 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes. Adams’s wide frame and timing created space for others, while his hustle and veteran leadership set the tone for the rest of the roster.

His presence extended Houston’s possessions and gave young ball-handlers second and third chances to score. Adams’ screens also freed up Jalen Green, but most importantly, he guaranteed the Rockets could play through mistakes.

Now, with Adams headed for free agency, the Rockets face a crossroads. If he leaves, Houston will lose its biggest competitive advantage. No other big on the roster matches his brute force or nose for the ball. The ripple effect could be brutal. Less rebounding, fewer extra possessions and more pressure on a shaky half-court offense.

Where the Rockets offense fell short

While Houston cleaned up the glass, they fell behind in every other key offensive metric. Four key NBA offensive factors are effective field goal percentage (eFG%), turnover rate (TO%), offensive rebound rate, and free throw rate. Three of those four exposed glaring holes in Houston’s attack.

eFG%: Houston posted an effective field goal percentage of just 52.3, ranking in the lower third of the league. They rarely generated easy shots, relying heavily on isolation plays and contested jumpers.

Houston posted an effective field goal percentage of just 52.3, ranking in the lower third of the league. They rarely generated easy shots, relying heavily on isolation plays and contested jumpers. Turnover Rate: The Rockets’ 14 percent turnover rate was outside the top 10. Their younger guards struggled under pressure, and poor ball movement often led to forced plays.

The Rockets’ 14 percent turnover rate was outside the top 10. Their younger guards struggled under pressure, and poor ball movement often led to forced plays. Free Throw Rate: The Rockets drew only .242 free throws per field goal attempt, ranking 16th. They failed to punish defenses that could match their physicality.



Lack of efficient scoring, ball security and inability to get to the line

Houston’s 52.3 effective field goal percentage sums up their biggest issue. Inefficient shooting. Green had streaks of brilliance, but couldn’t consistently break down defenses in the half-court. The Rockets’ primary ball handlers also struggled to create high-value looks at times. The offense was bogged down and forced to toss up ill-advised shots late in the shot clock too often.

On top of that, the Rockets gave up too many possessions to turnovers. Their young core, while athletic and aggressive, lacked the polish to avoid those mistakes. Each turnover wiped away a chance for points and made their rebounding advantage less meaningful.

Houston simply didn’t get to the line enough to keep defenses honest. They ranked outside the top half of the league in free-throw rate. This lack of aggression meant they couldn’t generate easy points when their sets broke down. Without consistent foul pressure, opposing teams packed the paint and dared Houston to shoot over the top.

Houston moving forward

With Adams’ free agency looming, Houston’s greatest strength is at risk. If Adams walks, the Rockets’ offensive rebounding dominance may disappear overnight. That loss would expose their half-court offense flaws even more.

Without extra possessions from offensive rebounds, Houston’s defense will also feel the strain. Fewer second-chance buckets mean more transition opportunities for opponents. The Rockets’ defense, which ranked among the NBA’s best this season, could be hampered by a heavier load.

To take the next step, the Rockets must address their scoring efficiency (or lack thereof) and learn how to value each possession. Improving ball movement, better shot selections and greater emphasis on drawing fouls are all necessary. Until then, even historic rebounding won’t be enough to carry them deeper into the postseason.