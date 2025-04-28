How the Rockets can save their season in must-win Game 4 vs. Warriors

The Houston Rockets face a pivotal Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. After dropping Game 3 and trailing 2-1 in the series, the Rockets have a short respite to regroup quickly or risk their season slipping away. The Warriors, led by Stephen Curry’s brilliance and timely help from their bench, have snatched the momentum in this series. For Houston, it’s all about responding with urgency, making smart adjustments and leaning on what got them this far.

Where the Rockets fell short in Game 3

Golden State’s 104-93 Game 3 victory wasn’t just about Curry’s 36 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, it was the Warriors’ discipline and Houston’s costly mistakes that tipped the balance. The Rockets shot just 39.5 percent from the field while shooting 39.3 from three-point range but that still wasn’t enough. In the fourth quarter, their offense stalled, scoring only 22 points while the Warriors rallied off 35, swinging the game for good.

GSW’s defense hounded Houston’s guards, all game, denying easy looks. On the flip side when Houston forced Curry into tough shots, his ability to draw defenders opened up space for others to shine.

Turnover trouble and late-game execution

Turnovers doomed the Rockets late. Houston coughed up the ball 15 times, leading to 13 Golden State points. In the fourth quarter, several miscues, bad passes, rushed and forced shots allowed the Warriors to stretch a close game into a double-digit lead.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have shown what made them great in the past. They lock down late, with Gary Payton II and Draymond Green tightening the screws. Golden State’s fourth-quarter defensive rating has been among the league’s best and Game 3 was no exception.

Limiting Steph Curry and role players

Houston tried aggressive double-teams on Curry, but the Warriors countered by spacing the floor and punishing over-rotations. According to ESPN, Curry saw 27 double-teams in Game 3, and the Warriors scored an efficient 1.22 points per play when that happened. Curry’s gravity remains a problem, but it was role players like Gary Payton II (16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including a perfect 5-for-5 in the fourth) and Quinten Post (12 rebounds) who buried Houston with timely plays.

"He's Steph Curry," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "He's one [of the] greatest players of all time. He's 37. He's one of the most well-conditioned athletes I've ever seen in my life. To play 41 minutes against that kind of defense, to have a slow start and then find his rhythm, which we have seen him do countless times over the years, to hit big shots, to only turn it over twice against that kind of pressure, he was brilliant."

Buddy Hield’s outside shooting and Payton’s slashing both took advantage of Houston’s defense. The Rockets couldn’t close out in time or protect the rim, allowing the Warriors to score efficiently inside and out.

How the Rockets can bounce back in Game 4

Offensive rebounding has been a lifeline for Houston all season. In the series, the Rockets have averaged 16 offensive rebounds per game, which leads the league this far in the postseason. When Houston wins the battle on the glass, they create easy buckets and put extra pressure on Golden State’s defense. In Game 3, however, the Warriors limited second-chance points, closing out defensive possessions better down the stretch.

If Houston can push the tempo after rebounds and generate more second-chance points, they’ll force Golden State into uncomfortable spots and get more opportunities in transition. Houston was a top-five defensive team for a reason this season. But in Game 3, their rotations were slow and double-teams on Curry left shooters open. Houston needs smarter, more aggressive switches, they need to trap hard and then recover quickly to shooters.

They have to figure out some way to contain Curry. Deny Hield and Payton clean looks. Trust that single coverage, backed by active hands and quick switches, can disrupt the Warriors’ flow. Fewer fouls and better communication can keep the Rockets out of the bonus and control the pace. Houston’s young core must step up. Jalen Green needs to step up and play more consistently, period. Amen Thompson has been almost non-existent in this series and that needs to change pronto.

Alperen Şengün faces a tough matchup with Draymond Green, but he’s shown he can score inside when given post touches. The Rockets must feed him early, get him going and force Golden State to send help, which should allow for kickout opportunities. If Green, Thompson, and Şengün can play to their strengths and all get going at once, Houston’s attack becomes much harder to defend and they have a chance to extend this series. Otherwise, they’ll be going fishing sooner than they’d planned.