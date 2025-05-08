After a season that saw the Houston Rockets return to the playoffs and push a veteran Golden State Warriors squad to the brink, the city has higher expectations than ever. With a wealth of young talent, plus a stack of enticing future draft picks, Rockets fans know their team controls the NBA’s trade chessboard this summer.

Now the question is which young Rockets should be on the table in a blockbuster deal and who remains off-limits? Here’s a breakdown of Houston’s top trade assets, ranked by trade willingness and why Jalen Green’s status is complicated.

Houston’s arsenal of trade assets

Houston should be the envy of the NBA based on the number of trade assets they possess. Not only do the Rockets feature promising young players like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, and recent lottery pick Reed Sheppard, but they also control several prime future first-round picks.

After a 52-win season in year two under head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have proven depth, a top 10 defensive rating and one of the most flexible cap sheets in the league with expiring deals and team options.

With the team’s championship window opening, every move matters. Their ability to balance youth with proven players, while wielding multiple draft picks, makes the Rockets a prime player in trade talks this summer.

Cam Whitmore: Likely the first out the door

Whitmore brings rare athleticism and slashing potential. In his second year as a pro, Whitmore averaged 9.4 points in 16.2 minutes per game on 44.4 percent shooting, with several highlight dunks. Still, his skill set overlaps with Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, and his inconsistency limits his fit in Houston’s offense.

Whitmore’s youth, bounce, and open-floor skills make him a coveted piece for teams devoid of young, rangy talent with this type of upside. He’s the type of prospect other franchises ask for first in negotiations, and the Rockets have enough size and athleticism at forward to consider moving him for a proven star.

Reed Sheppard: Promising prospect and potential cherry on top

Sheppard has already shown why he went in the lottery. He started slowly bouncing between the G League and the main roster, but improved over time, playing with poise as he was given more opportunities. He’s valuable as a sweetener piece, a cost-effective, high-upside guard who can make a star deal palatable for a trade partner. Still, with Green, VanVleet, and Thompson ahead of him, Sheppard is less crucial to Houston’s short-term plans.

Jabari Smith Jr.: Valuable trade piece due to defensive versatility

Smith brings real value through defensive switchability, size (6’10”), and steady three-point improvement over the past two years (35.4% this season). He was a regular starter before getting hurt, then settled into his role off the bench, averaging 12.2 ppg and 7 rpg, while contributing defensively. However, with Alperen Sengun emerging as an offensive anchor and Smith’s offensive skills still developing, Smith will be one of the most expendable players if the right deal arises. Other contenders will be attracted to Smith’s age, contract and ability to slide into most systems.

Jalen Green: Top trade chip for the right price

Jalen Green is complicated because he has all the makings of a young star. However, Green may be the Rockets’ ticket to retrieve an undisputed superstar in any trade. Green led the Rockets during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 21 ppg, while shooting a career high, 35.4 percent from three. His scoring outbursts and growing efficiency show real development. His ability to create shots off the dribble, explode in transition and the way he makes defenses uncomfortable are rare for someone his age.

Green struggled in his first playoff series; however, what he showed during the regular season will negate that if a team like Milwaukee comes calling in a trade scenario for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fans won’t want to hear this, but if it comes down to getting rid of Sengun or Green for a superstar, the latter will be packing his bags and heading for the exit.

Most important offseason on the horizon

Trade priorities should be clear for Houston. Some combination of Whitmore, Sheppard and Smith Jr. is likely the three young players the Rockets would shop first in blockbuster talks. When it comes to Green, only a bona fide top 10 star would be enough for H-Town to part ways. They have the assets, whether players, draft picks or both, to make something big happen this summer. This offseason will be critical in determining if Houston is destined to become a real championship contender or remain in the role of a team on the cusp.