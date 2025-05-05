Rockets’ youth was exposed in Warriors loss we all saw coming

All eyes were on Houston Sunday night for game 7 between the Rockets and Golden State Warriors. Houston was able to claw themselves out of a 3-1 hole forcing one last showdown. Rockets fans were buzzing, they’d snatched the momentum in this series and it was supposed to be their night.

However, Golden State, led by Stephen Curry and the crew, stomped out that dream with ruthless aggression. For the Rockets, the story of their Game 7 collapse isn’t about one villain. It's about cold shooting, careless turnovers, and inexperience in these high-pressure situations bubbling to the surface.

Missed opportunities early for the Rockets

The Rockets started Game 7 under a cloud of nerves and heavy pressure. Golden State threw a wrench in Houston’s gears, rolling out a zone defense that looked tailor-made to stifle the Rockets’ usual pace and space. Ime Udoka’s team looked like they were thrown off by the Warriors’ zone (2-3 primarily) all night, but they never really figured it out.

Houston scored just 19 points in the first quarter and bad 39 at halftime. They were miserable from the field shooting 40.5 percent from the field all night, but the early possessions were some of the worst. Each trip up the floor was a struggle for this Rockets squad on Sunday.

Golden State’s zone defense was highly effective. It forced the Rockets into rushed jumpers and wild drives. Houston’s guards, usually comfortable probing the paint, were turned into primary perimeter shooters. Points in the paint dried up in the first half forcing the Rockets to settle for outside shots. Anyone who’s followed Houston all season knows this isn’t exactly their forte.

Houston couldn’t hit the ocean from the beach Sunday night

If you’re not making layups, you better shoot the lights out from deep. The Rockets did neither in game 7. They went ice-cold from three, connecting on only 6-of-18 attempts. Houston isn’t necessarily known for their shooting prowess collectively but you’ve got to get more than that in a series deciding game.

When big moments came and the Rockets needed a bucket, the rim might as well have been a moving target. Missed open looks, contested floaters, and a general sense of panic seemed to rule the night. That lack of big-game experience was at the forefront on this night for the Rockets.

Warriors’ perimeter onslaught was too much

Houston’s struggles were made worse by Golden State’s shooting clinic. It’s hard to win playoff games when your opponent makes three times as many from behind the arc as you do. That was the Rockets’ fate in this game. The Warriors hit 18 threes on 43 attempts (41.9%), good for a 54-18 edge in points from deep. That’s a Grand Canyon-sized gap and it shaped the tone of the game from start to finish.

If you’re Houston, Hield couldn’t have picked a worse game to have a career night. He dropped 33 points, torching the Rockets for nine threes. Every time the Rockets made a small run, Hield answered with another momentum-killing dagger. His hot streak broke Houston’s back. The crowd went silent after each big shot, and the Rockets’ energy drained right with it.

While the Warriors let it fly, Houston looked timid at times. Whether it was the pressure of the moment or quick closeouts by Golden State, the Rockets put up just 18 three-point attempts. That won’t cut it when you’re trying to keep pace with a team that lives behind the arc. Houston’s failure to launch, combined with inefficiency made a comeback impossible.

Turnovers will get you every time

You can’t give away possessions in any playoff game and that can’t be overstated in a game 7 scenario. The Rockets coughed it up 11 times, which isn’t horrible but was four more than the Warriors.

Jalen Green failed to come through again when H-Town needed him most, having another nightmarish outing. Eight points on 3-of-8 from the field won’t get it done when your season’s on the line. He never found a rhythm, looked tentative and couldn’t break free from Golden State’s defenders.

Amen Thompson gave everything he had in this one, finishing with 24 points and 9 rebounds, while playing his usual relentless game, couldn’t get much help. That help did come in the form of Alperen Şengün chipping in with a double-double (21 points, 14 rebounds), but it just wasn’t nearly enough. Fred VanVleet added 17 points and his veteran leadership, but the Warriors couldn’t be denied.

The intensity of the postseason caught up with Houston

By Game 7, everyone’s battered, but the Rockets looked especially worn down. Thompson picked up an injury late in the game, grabbing at his calf, after carrying a heavy load in this series. Fatigue set in, and that vigor the Rockets displayed in games 5 & 6 evaporated.

Golden State’s experience and depth won out. Houston’s legs and decision-making faltered in the second half, the bench couldn’t swing momentum, and the starters looked gassed.

Learning lessons and looking forward

This game 7 loss for Houston came down to a few key things. Turnovers, inefficient shooting, and the Warriors’ execution. They wasted early chances, struggled to hit threes and watched as Hield and Curry buried them with shot after shot.

But this setback doesn’t erase the growth this group showed in pushing the series the distance. Houston fans saw flashes from Thompson and continued growth from Şengün, even as Green struggled. Jabari Smith Jr. came through with some big plays in the series showing that he should be a factor for the team moving forward. The lesson here is that playoff basketball isn’t only about talent, it’s about poise, shot-making, and taking care of the ball when it matters most.

Udoka and the Rockets' front office have some decisions to make this summer. If they want to move from an exciting upstart to a true contender, they’ll need consistency, better shot selection, and a killer instinct when the lights are brightest. One good thing about a loss like this is that you learn from it and these Rockets should come back even better and hungrier next season.