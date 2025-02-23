Rockies warn fans to temper 2025 expectations after embarrassing spring training play

Spring training is underway and all 30 teams across Major League Baseball have started their quest to capture a World Series title. Obviously, there are some teams that have higher expectations than others entering the 2025 season but everyone starts on an equal playing field, meaning there is hope for all.

These preseason contests are meant to allow players to get into the groove of things before the grind of 162 games begins and to give prospects the opportunity to prove that they belong in the big leagues. Most fans are not particularly concerned about their teams' record throughout spring but rather focused on the talent being displayed.

Colorado Rockies fans most likely didn't have high hopes entering the 2025 season but after seeing the circus act their defense put together on Saturday, expectations declined even more.

Colorado Rockies embarrassing spring training play kills hope in record time

For the third consecutive year in 2024, the Colorado Rockies finished last place in the NL West. Being in a division with the Dodgers, Padres, Diamondbacks and Giants is certainly not easy but losing 100+ games like the Rockies did a season ago is exceptionally bad.

With hopes of finally moving out of last place in their division, the Rockies opened up their spring with a game against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. It did not take long for the Rockies to show exactly why they have not been competitive in recent years.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Rockies defense had one of the most embarrassing mishaps possible. With bases loaded and one out, a sacrifice fly to center field scored all three runs. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Rockies gave up a bases-clearing sac fly pic.twitter.com/771iAfj6Ly — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 22, 2025

A ball that carried to the center field wall in this situation would undoubtedly score one run but it certainly feels like the other two could have been prevented. Centerfielder Sam Hilliard caught the fly ball in a jog, keeping his momentum moving away from the infield. By simply getting in better throwing position, the ball could have got back to the infield quicker.

Once the runner on second realized that Hilliard was not in a hurry, he knew he was going to score. Coming full head of steam around third, the Rockies had no play at the plate but attempted a throw anyway. The errant throw got away just far enough for the bases to be cleared from a routine fly ball to center.

If this is the type of performance that Rockies fans will witness in 2025, it is safe to say that another last-place finish with 100+ losses could very well be in store.