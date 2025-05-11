Rockies fans send one brutal message to ownership after Bud Black firing

The Colorado Rockies' firing of Bud Black was far from shocking. The team, even after its win on Sunday, is now 7-33 with a -128 run differential - both marks are the worst in the majors by far. Conversations about this Rockies team ultimately being one of the worst in MLB history have already begun. Even with the firing, Rockies fans aren't content with where the franchise is right now as long as the Monfort family owns the team.

Sure, Black did not get the job done as manager. He had gone just 544-690 during parts of nine seasons with Colorado. The team had just two winning seasons under Black, and those came in his first two years managing the club.

However, how much of that was actually on Black? The Monfort's have seemingly run this franchise into the ground, but since they're the owners, they won't be going anywhere.

Rockies fans know the real problem has no realistic solution

relieve dick monfort of his duties PLEASE — burly (@burlyknoll) May 11, 2025

Many of the replies to Colorado's statement on the Black firing are like this one. The fans are begging for Dick Monfort to be relieved of his duties as the owner. Unfortunately, with Monfort being the only one who could let himself go, Rockies fans are stuck with him.

Nothing will distract us from the absolute terrible ownership of the Rockies. Fire all the managers you can. Monfort sucks. — Paul Prosise (@PaulProsise) May 11, 2025

Black was far from perfect during his Rockies tenure. I mean, the record speaks for itself. However, what was he supposed to do with the current iteration of the Rockies to make this team any better? Their pitching, as always, is a mess, and despite playing half the time at Coors Field, the Rockies rank second-to-last in runs scored. This team has no strengths, and that isn't Bud Black's fault. Rockies fans know that better than anyone.

lol. Bud black isn’t the issues. Ownership and front office have been an embarrassment for how long now? But sure…. — Cameron Jaymes (@cameronjaymes) May 11, 2025

The fault instead lies more with GM Bill Schmidt and, especially, the Monfort family. They have positioned this team to fail, and that's exactly what's happened.

Rockies highest-paid players:



$27M

Kris Bryant: .154 BA, IL



$16M

Kyle Freeland: 0-4, 6.41 ERA



$12M

Ryan McMahon: .192 BA/.660 OPS



$12M

Antonio Senzatela: 1-5, 5.50 ERA



$10M

Germán Márquez: 0-6, 9.90 ERA



$6.3M

Austin Gomber: IL



$5M

Nolan Arenado: traded to STL — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) May 8, 2025

The Rockies might have spent more money than many of the league's small-market teams, but that money has not been spent wisely at all. If Anthony Rendon's contract did not exist, Kris Bryant's albatross would be getting much more publicity than it already has. All of their highest-paid players have been major disappointments. How does Schmidt still have a job?

Did Black deserve to get fired? Probably. Could anyone do a better job? Maybe, but not much better. The Rockies got rid of the slightest bit of where the problem truly lies. Schmidt is a lot more responsible than Black, and Monfort, obviously, deserves the biggest piece of the blame pie. Unfortunately, where real change can take place, no moves will be made.