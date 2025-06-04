Rockies keep pace with history: When's the last time Colorado swept a series?

Even the losers get lucky sometimes... After a historically bad start to the MLB season, the lowly Colorado Rockies have completed their first sweep of the season. They took care of business by sweeping the Miami Marlins down in South Florida. This brought their record on the campaign to an absolutely disastrous 12-50 mark. They are now only 25.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So what has gotten into these Rockies? It seem as though they have gotten a taste of that sweet, delicious Orlando magic. No, we are not talking about the Central Floridian hoops team that has never won anything of note before. We are obviously talking about the former NL All-Star shortstop of the Atlanta Braves in Orlando Arcia. Ever since he arrived in Denver, Colorado has started to play better.

Frankly, it may have more to do with the team responding to interim manager Warren Schaeffer's coaching more so than it ever did under the tired Bud Black. Then again, Arcia has not played like this for anyone in about two years. The Rockies deserved something good to happen to them. Baseball is a game where your weaknesses are often on display. It is a team sport, but nearly an individual one.

For those trying to get through their day on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale has the stats on this sweep.

Even though Colorado can briefly party in Miami like Will Smith, they have another series to play.

Rockies last series sweep

As Nightengale pointed out above with his tweet, the last time the Rockies completed a sweep over anyone came against the division rival San Diego Padres last season. It was over a year ago when the Rockies took all three from the Friars on May 13 through 15, 2024. With how strong of a ball club the Padres have right now, that almost seems unheard of. It just goes to show how much can change in one year.

After this unexpected road sweep of the Fish, what are the Rockies now on pace to win this season?

Colorado Rockies win pace

As Nightengale also pointed out, Colorado is now on pace to finish with a 31-131 record in a 162-game season. Yes, even with this winning streak, the Rockies are on pace to lose 100 more games than they win. If the Rockies do end up winning just .191 percent of their games, that would shatter the modern day record of the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics who won only .235 percent of their games.

While there have been worse teams than even that, the benchmark of futility is often tied to that of the 1962 New York Mets. They are still the worst team of the expansion era with a 40-120 record, winning precisely .250 percent of their games. Colorado is projected to be around nine games worse than them. Remember how bad we thought the Chicago White Sox were only a baseball season ago?

We have seen Colorado put together a winning streak that Lou Brown in Cleveland would appreciate.