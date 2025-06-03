Rockies were just gifted their best trade deadline asset a week ago

The Colorado Rockies 2025 season outlook is bleak, I'm not going to lie. The Rockies don't have much to look forward to these days, and have just 10 wins on the campaign. Colorado is on pace for a record-breaking season, and not in a good way. Typically, the Rockies would be open for business already and deemed an obvious trade deadline seller. However, this fire sale doesn't offer much more than spare parts, which is the Rockies problem.

In his most recent trade deadline notebook, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan outlined the Rockies trade deadline outlook...and it's not ideal! The Rockies don't have much to trade away, meaning they will not be able to rebuild on the fly, as most teams in their situation would prefer.

"Almost every Rockies player is in the midst of an objectively bad season...In all, it's a gruesome landscape -- and befitting of a team with a 10-50 record," Passan said, while outlining that the Rockies most realistic trade asset is Jake Bird, a relief pitcher who could land a moderate return.

Rockies could trade a player they just acquired in Orlando Arcia

All that being said, the Rockies don't have a lot to deal this July. If they made a trade, they are unlikely to add their next star, which is understandable for a team that is 10-50 as of this writing. Again – the Rox are on the wrong side of history. However, one recent addition could prove to be a diamond in the rough for Colorado.

The Rockies claimed infielder Orlando Arcia off waivers from the Braves just last week. While it's tough to make conclusions off early returns, Arcia has been much better with less pressure than he was facing in Atlanta. Arcia was asked to do the unthinkable with the Braves – replace Dansby Swanson after he signed with the Cubs. For awhile, he performed well enough to pull that off, but that was unlikely to last long term.

Arcia made the NL All-Star team just last season. In three games with the Rockies, he has performed up to par, and stood out on a team that is otherwise very bad. My point here isn't that Arcia will be the Rockies best trade chip – it is that he has the potential to be. The small sample size works in Colorado's favor, especially if Arcia can hit well for a couple months. He's an affordable asset and can play multiple positions. Most importantly, the Rockies have very little use for him long term.