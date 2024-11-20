A Rodri replacement? 5 potential winter signings for Manchester City
Manchester City made history last season when they became the first-ever Premier League team to win the league in four straight campaigns. Under the management of Pep Guardiola, City have become one of Europe’s most dominant clubs, becoming the second English side ever to achieve a European treble in the 2022-23 term.
Their title efforts this season, however, took a major hit when it was confirmed that the latest Ballon d’Or winner Rodri would be out of action with an ACL injury, with his return projected to occur around June. This is a monumental loss for the Cityzens, as Rodri is arguably their most crucial player in Guardiola’s system, as none within the team currently can replicate what he can do.
While City have midfield options in the likes of Matheus Nunes and Ilkay Gundogan, neither are of Rodri’s standard, though in their defense, not many are. With that being considered though, which players could Man City feasibly look at this winter?
5. Adam Wharton
Having started his career with Blackburn Rovers, Adam Wharton was signed by Crystal Palace earlier this year in last season’s winter window. Since then, Wharton has gone from strength to strength under manager Oliver Glasner, announcing himself as one of England’s best midfield prospects in years.
Wharton has struggled with injury so far this season, but that can not take away from what he offers the game. Great in the tackle and more than capable of thinking forward and playing the ball in that direction, Wharton’s specialties are so rarely found in defensive midfielders.
The signing of Wharton would be a smart one for City. Palace would not let him go cheaply, certainly not in the winter window, but he in theory would offer City a midfield body, capable of playing at the highest level should he reach his potential, for a decade or more.
4. Bruno Guimaraes
This one feels unlikely, not only as it would be a winter departure of a club’s key player, but Newcastle United will, in theory, be vying for European competition this season. To lose a beating heart of their midfield in Bruno Guimaraes would hamper those odds significantly, but such is his quality, that it would not at all be a shock were City to consider him as an option.
Guimaraes arrived in Newcastle in 2022, joining the club from Lyon as one of the key signings of the new ownership’s first transfer window. He helped steer the club away from their relegation battle and in his first full season, helped the Magpies qualify for the Champions League with his ability and has since become the club captain.
Reports earlier this year suggested that City were looking at Guimaraes in the summer, prior to Rodri’s injury, but were put off by his release clause which is rumored to be around $125 million. Now though, with their Spanish enforcer sidelined through injury, perhaps City will be tempted to look at Guimaraes once more.
3. Ederson
After playing five years of senior football in his native Brazil, Ederson first moved to Italy in 2022 to join Salernitana, though would move to Atalanta just six months later where he remains to this day, at least at the time of writing.
Ederson has developed into one of Europe’s better defensive midfielders, playing a key role in his team’s Europa League triumph last season. In the final against Bayer Leverkusen, which Atalanta won courtesy of an Ademola Lookman hat-trick, Ederson was tasked with keeping the lively Florian Wirtz quiet, a job he carried out with perfection.
The Brazilian, who made his debut for his national team earlier this year, can also chip in with a goal here and there which, on top of his passing, physicality and intelligence on the pitch, have made him a valued player to have. Atalanta would not want to lose such a key member of their squad, but if a club of City’s ilk come calling, it may be hard for Atalanta and Ederson both to say no.
2. Martin Zubimendi
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi was at the center of attention at one stage in the summer transfer window. Reports suggested that Liverpool, now managed by Arne Slot, had agreed a deal to bring the Spaniard to Anfield, only for Zubimendi to turn down Liverpool’s advances to remain in northern Spain.
Zubimendi, who is Rodri’s backup within the Spanish national team, has appeared in 16 games across all competitions for Sociedad this season at the time of writing. He is a composed defensive midfielder, capable of dictating and controlling a game which he has done so often for Sociedad.
The player’s commitment to Sociedad has been reiterated both during his transfer saga with Liverpool and in the weeks and months since that debacle. Money talks, however, as does the chance of working with a manager like Guardiola, so a City move for Zubimendi could not be completely ruled out.
1. Morten Hjulmand
Danish international Morten Hjulmand made a name for himself in Europe with Lecce. In two years in Italy, Hjulmand not only helped Lecce earn promotion to Serie A and retain their place in the division but in the case of his maiden top-flight season, did so as captain despite only being in his early 20s. In fact, he became the youngest club captain in Serie A history.
Hjulmand’s leadership capabilities are just one of many facets of his game. The Dane became known for his dynamism and passing range, which eventually led to the call of Sporting Lisbon, who Hjulmand joined last summer and immediately became a key player for under the now-Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.
Amorim eventually announced that he felt Hjulmand was a more complete player than his predecessors Manuel Ugarte and Joao Palhinha, offering his Sporting side something more in midfield and helping them win the Portuguese league title last season. A young, talented player with room to grow, it would not be surprising to learn in the coming weeks that he features on a Manchester City shortlist somewhere.