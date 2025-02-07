Roger Goodell accidentally gave Chiefs conspiracy theorists even more ammo
With just days to go until a marquee Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is understandably desperate to keep the focus on the game itself — and not, you know, any implication that the league and its outcomes might be rigged in favor of the two-time defending champions. Silly as that may be — and as hard as the NFL has tried to stamp it out — it's the conspiracy theory that simply refuses to die, and it's one controversial call away from rearing its head on the sport's biggest stage on Sunday.
To reiterate: No, the NFL is not putting its thumb on the scale for Kansas City's benefit. Beyond the obvious leaps in logic (the league wants its historic dynasty in K.C. ... why, exactly?) it also beggars belief that any institution with so many moving parts would be able to pull something like this off without a hitch. But it's also true that the league frequently gets in its own way when trying to convince America at large of that fact, and as we were reminded this week, Goodell himself is as guilty as anyone.
Roger Goodell's post-Super Bowl celebration with Chris Jones in 2023 adds even more fuel to Chiefs conspiracy theories
While most right-thinking people can realize that there's no grand conspiracy afoot to explain the Chiefs' success in recent years (Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are very, very good at their jobs, news at 11), the conspiracy theory persists regardless. And amid an environment like that, where no one is willing to give you the benefit of the doubt and anything even a little bit amiss will be used against you, appearances are everything. It's incumbent upon Goodell, the league and all of its representatives to be totally above reproach, to not even offer an ounce of potential ammunition.
Which is why Goodell's post-Super Bowl celebration with Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, after Kansas City's first victory over Philly back in 2023, is so damaging. It's made the rounds again this week, and it's not hard to see why.
Not only is there a very, very tender embrace between the two, but Goodell then decides to twist the knife, whispering into Jones' ear: "I don't care how you hit the quarterback."
No matter where you come down on the NFL's approach to the Chiefs, this is a very strange look for the commissioner of the league in the wake of deciding a champion. Goodell's role dictates that he should congratulate the winner of the Super Bowl, but it also dictates that he needs to do so while remaining ultimately impartial. This falls way on the wrong side of that line, the kind of celebration you'd expect from a coach or teammate or family member.
Sure, Jones initiated the interaction and pulled Goodell in for the first hug. But Goodell also played it up far more than he should have, especially considering that it came minutes after Kansas City had benefitted from a crucial defensive holding call against the Eagles that essentially decided the outcome of the game. You can bet that Goodell will be far more buttoned-up on Sunday, no matter who wins.