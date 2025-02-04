Roger Goodell mocking Chiefs script theory will only make NFL fans believe it more
By Mark Powell
The NFL is not helping the Kansas City Chiefs win football games. I've written far too many articles already on the subject, and I'm sure I have a few left in me. The Chiefs had calls go in their favor against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round and when they hosted Buffalo in the AFC Championship,
The numbers do somewhat back up the Chiefs receiving more calls than their competition, but some of that should go down as strategy, rather than incompetence on the part of the officials. Over the past four seasons, the Chiefs opponents have been called for eight more holding/DPI calls, six more roughing the passers and three more unnecessary roughness penalties. This is not to say the officials are acting under orders from the league itself, but the numbers are rather lopsided.
Given the amount of traction the so-called NFL script has received over the last few weeks, Goodell chose to address the issue head-on at his press conference on Monday from the Super Bowl.
"This sort of reminds me a little bit of the script," Goodell said during his state of the league address Monday. "That I write a script, and I have the script for the entire season ... I think it reflects a lot of the fans' passion, and I think it also is a reminder for us how important officiating is. And I think the men and women that officiate the NFL are outstanding. They have the highest possible standards."
Roger Goodell scoffs at NFL script and bad calls that favor the Chiefs
Goodell went on to says an NFL script is a 'ridiculous theory', which is valid but also what someone in charge of said script would say. I kid, I kid, but one look at the officiating numbers in favor of Kansas City adds credence for sports conspiracy theorists, no matter the context.
The Chiefs have a lot in common with the New England Patriots, and a common thread among the two dynasties was that they had a lot of calls and league decisions go in their favor. The NFL thrives when 31 teams have an enemy to point to.
Heck, even Patrick Mahomes sees the similarities, and has a newfound respect for the Patriots dynasty that he couldn't understand prior to the Chiefs recent run.
"I appreciate the greatness of the Patriots more now when I see how hard it was to do what they did," Mahomes said.
Exactly, and for 31 other teams, it's impossible to understand what the Chiefs have gone through for the third straight season with a target on their back. Fans have a short attention span, and thus don't have much patience for dynasties in sports. We'll look for any way to usher in a new era, even if it's not completely based in reality.