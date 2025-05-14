Roki Sasaki injury update reveals cause of velocity decline

The Los Angeles Dodgers roster was loaded with talent, especially after their spending sprees the past couple of winters. One of their top signings was Roki Sasaki this past winter, where they signed him to the equivalent of a minor league deal, since he is still considered an amateur pitcher. But this season, Sasaki hasn't lived up to the hype, and displayed a concerning drop in his velocity, with his fastball measuring around 92-93 miles per hour recently. There may be a reason for it.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed on Tuesday that rookie Roki Sasaki is dealing with arm soreness. The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya provided some further details (subscription required), saying that Sasaki is dealing with a right shoulder issue, which has played a huge factor in his velocity dip. Sasaki was officially placed on the injured list.

Roberts: Roki Sasaki dealing with arm soreness.



Dodgers to decide on potential IL stint. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 13, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Roki Sasaki dealing with arm soreness amid velocity decline

This could explain why Sasaki's fastball isn't where it needs to be. If Sasaki does indeed need to miss time, this will be yet another starting pitcher set to hit the injured list.

Sasaki left his last start with the Dodgers after four innings, where he surrendered five earned runs on five hits (including two home runs), while recording zero strikeouts. From there, arm soreness was brought up by Sasaki.

Sasaki's start to the season has been rough, as he owns a 4.72 ERA, a 1.485 WHIP, and a 1-1 win-loss record while recording 26 strikeouts and 22 walks over 34.1 innings of work (eight starts).

With Sasaki out, Ardaya brings up J.P. Feyereisen as a potential option to replace him in the rotation. But there are reinforcements on the way, as Clayton Kershaw is set to make his season debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. For now, we'll wait and see if the rest and recovery is enough to help Sasaki find his velocity again.