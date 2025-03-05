Roki Sasaki's Spring Training debut shows why the MLB season might be over before it starts

Much has been made about the arrival of 23-year-old Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. The young star boasts an arsenal that features an explosive fastball that he consistently hits 100 miles per hour with offset by a wipeout splitter that acts like a hammer curveball.

In the most recent MLB pipeline prospect rankings, Sasaki’s name is first on the list. Going into spring training, Sasaki commanded the interest of all MLB fans; everyone wanted to see him suited up in his Los Angeles Dodgers jersey and hurling the ball against major-league hitters.

The first Sasaki news we gotwasn’t very encouraging for LA. In his first appearance during a simulated game against the White Sox, Sasaki gave up a home run to star prospect Kyle Teel, his first batter this spring.

However, it’s only spring training. We can’t expect every pitcher to be operating at 100 percent efficiency before the season or even at the start of the season. So, any speed bump this early doesn’t quite foreshadow a definite ill-fated conclusion. Late Tuesday, we got another glimpse of Sasaki. This time, things were much different.

Sasaki dazzles during his first spring training outing

On Tuesday night, Sasaki finally made his long-anticipated spring training debut against the Cincinnati Reds. It started a bit rocky when he stepped onto the mound in the fifth inning, giving up a hit, hitting a batter and nearly surrendering a home run on what was a long foul ball. However, Sasaki would quickly establish control, striking out the last two batters of the inning. He finished his outing having pitched three innings, giving up two hits, one walk, one hit by pitch, and accruing five strikeouts.

Sasaki’s heater sat in the high 90’s topping out at 99.3 mph. His mid-80’s spitter was extremely effective at keeping Reds’ hitters off balance and garnering whiffs. His low-80’s slider, on the other hand, wasn’t very sharp. This offering of his is still considered “a work in progress.”

Roki Sasaki's first @Dodgers Spring Training outing:



3 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 5 K



MLB's No. 1 prospect tops out at 99.3 mph and gets whiffs on 47.1 percent of swings: pic.twitter.com/F1urgkxZn7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 5, 2025

Sasaki’s scoreless spring debut was nothing less than a dominant showcase of his repertoire. But as good as it was and despite not giving up a run, it seems we’re yet to see Sasaki at his best. His fastball is yet to touch 100 mph and his shaky 5th inning didn’t quite live up to his typical standards. But as discussed previously, this is only spring training.

We likely won’t see Sasaki at peak performance until the regular season is underway. If Sasaki can improve upon Tuesday’s performance, we can expect the Dodgers to be more dominant than ever.