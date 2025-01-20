Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott signings put Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers future in question
By Austin Owens
After the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave superstar Shohei Ohtani one of the most unique contracts in MLB history. The deal was for ten years and a ridiculous $700 million but the majority of his earnings are deferred and Ohtani will be receiving paychecks from the Dodgers until 2044.
It is hard to argue that any person is worth that amount of money but the one justification for Ohtani's uncommonly high price tag is that when he is at his best he is an all-star DH but also a Cy Young candidate on the mound.
In five seasons as a starting pitcher with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani has a 38-19 record with a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts. The Dodgers knew that Ohtani would be unavailable to pitch in 2024 as he was recovering from elbow surgery in December of 2023 but expected him to be ready by 2025. With the recent signings of Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott, Ohtani's future as a pitcher may be in question.
The Dodgers rotation is deep enough without Shohei Ohtani
Imagine having a healthy Cy Young candidate on your roster and him only serving as a designated hitter. This could be exactly the case for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. Ohtani has already said himself that one more setback with his pitching arm and he would turn all of his focus on hitting.
Taking the risk of Ohtani severely injuring himself on the mound and taking the bat out of his hands is the last thing the Dodgers would want to do with the reigning NL MVP. Believe it or not, the Dodgers have the luxury to feel comfortable with this decision if they choose.
This winter they added Blake Snell to the rotation and hit the international jackpot once again by signing Roki Sasaki. For icing on the cake, the Dodgers have provided the starting staff with reinforcements in the bullpen by acquiring Tanner Scott.
Even without Ohtani, the Dodgers have the following starting pitchers to construct a dangerous rotation: Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Bobby Miller and Landon Knack. Clayton Kershaw could also be in the mix as he remains a free agent but it is hard to imagine him playing for anyone else.
As for now, Ohtani is scheduled to claim his spot in the Dodgers starting rotation, however, it is something to keep an eye on as the season progresses. The Dodgers will undoubtedly do what they can to make sure Ohtani is 100 percent, contributing in ways the team needs him the most which may not be on the mound.