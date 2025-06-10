Well, the Boston Red Sox finally got their heads out of their butts and called up Roman Anthony on Monday. They were clearly trying to keep him from reaching Super Two status and trying to preserve as much service time as possible by holding him, but the day finally came and the Red Sox are probably going to be better for. However, Anthony's arrival is only the latest in a line of high profile promotions and it is likely we will see more very soon.

So far, we have already had Kristian Campbell, Drake Baldwin, Nick Kurtz, Jac Caglianone, and several other top names make their big league debuts in 2025. If the trends are any indication, more top names could be on the way soon.

Here are the top MLB prospects that need to be called up next after Red Sox finally called up Roman Anthony

This isn't a list of the top prospects in baseball or even the top ranked Triple-A prospects in baseball as rankings are not indicative of how ready a prospect is right now. What we were looking for here were players that both are considered top talents in the minor leagues and who have also shown that they are ready to make the leap to the big leagues.

Jacob Misiorowski - Brewers

It was honestly shocking that Misiorowski didn't make the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but it isn't like he did himself any favors this spring after really struggling to find the strike zone at all. It took him a while to get his command settled down and he still has problems with walks every now and again, but he has a 2.13 ERA in 13 games in the minors with 80 strikeouts in 63.1 innings of work.

With the Brewers dealing with injuries to Brandon Woodruff, Nestor Cortes, and Robert Gasser, Milwaukee could use some more starting pitching with actual ceiling in the big leagues. Once an opportunity presents itself (if it hasn't already), Misiorowski should be the guy to get it.

Samuel Basallo - Orioles

The Orioles have stunk for most of this season and like the 2025 Braves, it is kind of puzzling as to why. Yes, they were negligent when it comes to building a rotation, but the offense has been pretty bad as well despite having a lot of talent in their lineup on paper. Games are played on paper and that is where Basallo comes in.

Basallo has long been considered one of Baltimore's top hitting prospects, but he is a catcher by trade and that position is currently occupied by the struggling (until recently) Adley Rutschman. By calling Basallo up, it could give the Orioles another way to tone down Rutschman's playing time and keep him fresh and still be a real DH option instead of the rotating cast of characters they have employed so far this season.

Bubba Chandler - Pirates

If you want a truly blatant example of service time manipulation in baseball, look no further than the Pirates handling of Bubba Chandler. Pittsburgh is notoriously cheap and Chandler probably deserved a spot on their Opening Day roster this season. Instead, the Pirates have held him down in the minors while Chandler has decimated Triple-A with a 2.49 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 50.2 innings of work.

However, with many top prospects getting promoted to the big leagues by other teams and the Pirates actually not being embarrassing in the month of June, it really feels like Chandler should get called up soon. Pittsburgh may want until the back half of this month to do it to be "safe" when it comes to service time, but Chandler has nothing left to prove in the minors.