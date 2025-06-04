Roman Anthony call-up watch: Here's when Red Sox might make the move

It is the night of June 3, and the Boston Red Sox still have not called up Roman Anthony. No, I can’t believe it either. Boston’s reasoning for not calling up Anthony has been not wanting him to be the savior immediately after being called up, especially with the team 2-8 in its last 10 games and in fourth place in the American League East. He also dealt with a shoulder ailment early in the season that took him away from the outfield and into the primary designated hitter role.

Before being called up, the Red Sox want Anthony to play more in the outfield and also work on some small things at the plate. Yes, it’s nitpicking, and Anthony belongs in the majors. But right now, the Red Sox are being patient and are being extra cautious of the environment that he gets brought up in.

Where does Roman Anthony fit?

There is also the question of where do the Red Sox put Anthony? Right now, that’s unclear. The outfield depth chart is filled by Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. The possibilities to make room for Anthony include trading Duran, who is drawing interest from the San Diego Padres. The team could also move Rafaela to the infield, and Red Sox leadership has reportedly discussed the possibility with the young outfielder.

So, if Anthony shows the Red Sox enough in the minors and clear up room in the outfield for the No. 1 prospect in baseball to debut, when could we see him?

When will the Red Sox call him up?

This would have been the perfect time to call up Anthony, with the Red Sox playing a three-game series in Boston against the mediocre Angels. It would have been a low pressure series for Anthony to get his feet wet before playing a series in the Bronx against the Yankees.

If the Red Sox were waiting until after the road series against the Yankees, then they have an opportunity to call him up on June 9 that begins a six-game home stand against the Rays and Yankees. Allowing Anthony to play an extended home series in Boston would 1) rejuvenate a frustrated fanbase; 2) bring optimism back to the locker room during a difficult stretch and 3) mark an impactful addition ahead of the trade deadline.

Anthony belongs in the majors. The fact he isn’t up already will have many suggesting it's a manipulation of his service time. But it’s clear that his time is coming – and it could be in a matter of weeks, maybe days.