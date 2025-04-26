Roman Anthony can save the Red Sox from themselves with Kristian Campbell mistake

Kristian Campbell has been everything that the Boston Red Sox could've hoped for when the top prospect landed on the Opening Day roster. Through his first 24 games at the major-league level, he's been one of the team's best hitters, even if he slowed off a torrid pace out of the gates. Even if you use the eye test at the plate, it's clear the 22-year-old is built for this and the Red Sox were right to believe in him immediately.

Having said that, manager Alex Cora has been consistent, though at least not regular, with one frustrating decision with Campbell. Despite making him the Opening Day second baseman in Boston, Cora has routinely had the rookie playing center field at least one game per week. And the results have been less than ideal.

Defensively, center at Fenway Park is one of the most difficult positions in baseball and it's looked that for Campbell with numerous misplayed balls and mistakes. That's also not great considering he's simultaneously trying to get a more natural hang of second base as well. However, what's most concerning about Campbell's days in center is that they're seemingly affecting him at the plate as well.

On the whole this season, Campbell has a nice slash line of .286/.390/.452 with 15 walks and 27 strikeouts across 100 plate appearances. However, in the four games when he's been in center, that dips to .214/.267/.429 with 10 strikeouts in 15 plate appearances. Given his lack of comfort with the position, that feeling might be bleeding into his approach at the dish.

All of this just makes it clearer that Roman Anthony needs to get to Boston, because he can save the Red Sox from themselves with this.

Roman Anthony can keep Red Sox from playing Kristian Campbell in center field

While some have posited the idea of Anthony simply replacing Ceddanne Rafaela as the everyday center fielder — and that is, at least, a consideration — simply adding another body to the outfield could help to keep Campbell comfortable and, as such, keep his bat as a valuable commodity in the lineup.

Ideally, Anthony could come to Boston and take up the mantle in left field and move Jarren Duran to center with Rafaela then occupying a super-utility role he's probably more ideally suited for, even with his elite defense in center. The arrival of baseball's top prospect who now has an OPS over 1.000 in Triple-A would obviously be a boost to an inconsistent offense, but it also solidifies the defense in a much bigger way and allows Campbell to swap into the natural role he should already be in.

Essentially, calling up Anthony gives the Red Sox fewer avenues for Cora to tinker. He's a phenomenal manager, but that tinkering has often caused mistakes. After all, he talked last year about moving Rafaela around too much hurting the now-outfielder, but is now doing the same with Campbell unnecessarily (unless you consider getting David Hamilton at-bats necessary).

There is a multitude of reasons why Anthony needs to be on the Boston Red Sox sooner rather than later. However, the struggles of Campbell both defensively and while hitting when he's shoehorned into center field is a increasingly bigger reason that the top prospect needs to get that call sooner rather than later.