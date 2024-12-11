Rome Odunze is becoming a problem for Bears through no fault of his own
By Kinnu Singh
A recipe for disaster, by the Chicago Bears:
- One rookie quarterback who holds onto the ball too long.
- Five offensive linemen incapable of providing adequate protection.
- Too many skill position players to keep happy with target share.
- One offensive coordinator inept at properly utilizing any of its talent.
- One head coach who is incompetent at managing the locker room or the clock.
- Sprinkle in some hope and allow the ingredients to marinate for two months. Then, add a game-losing Hail Mary, blocked field goal, and unused timeout.
The Bears had playoff aspirations after selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
During the offseason, Chicago surrounded the rookie quarterback with talented skill positions players. Veteran running back D’Andre Swift provided an upgrade in the backfield, while wide receiver Keenan Allen was brought in to line up alongside D.J. Moore on the perimeter. Chicago, who also possessed the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, would have been wise to invest in the offensive line. Instead, the Bears used the first-round pick on Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze.
Through his first 13 games, Odunze has recorded 45 receptions for 585 yards and three touchdowns on 81 targets. He ranks sixth among all rookies in total yards and receptions, but his family clearly isn’t satisfied with that production.
Odunze’s father is already frustrated with the Bears organization
James Odunze, the father of the rookie wideout, expressed his frustration with the Bears organization on social media. When a Bears fan posted that Odunze would have over 1,100 receiving yards if he played for any other NFC North team, James responded by suggesting that figure would be closer to 1,500 yards.
The comment came after the Bears suffered a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. Odunze provided Chicago’s only points during the game, reeling in four of his five targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
Although Chicago has gathered plenty of skill position talent, constructing a winning roster is not the same as building a fantasy football team. Williams was known to have a tendency to hold onto the ball too long, and the Bears offensive line lacked the talent to provide adequate protection.
With too many mouths to feed and few opportunities to feed them, the mounting frustration was inevitable.
The Bears have lost seven consecutive games since their bye week. The Bears have found humiliating ways to lose games since their last win in early October. The blame was pinned on offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who became the eighth coach to be fired under head coach Matt Eberflus.
Then, Eberflus was fired after a baffling loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The locker room has shown signs of unraveling for weeks, and the coaching instability doesn’t appear to be helping.