Romeo Doubs denies reason for Packers absence was over role in offense
The Green Bay Packers had some drama surrounding their team recently with the media doing nothing but add more fuel to the burning fire.
Packers wide receiver, Romeo Doubs, missed two days of practice and meetings without notifying the team. The reports that came out of this were indicating that this was because he was frustrated with his role in the offense, having brought in just 12 catches on the season. Doubs or anybody close to him never commented on this until now.
Green Bay's coach, Matt LaFleur responded by suspending the young pass catcher for one game due to his violation of the Packers conduct code. Doubs returned to the team this week after missing last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Romeo Doubs denies reported reason for missing practice, cites "personal matters"
But as Doubs stepped up to talk to the media for the first time since his suspension, he was quick to address the rumors that he missed practice because of his role in the offense.
"I had to make sure that I got the family together again. I'd say there was some things going on off the field, so as far as just the organization and just the staff, players, there's nothing going on within that area, so I just wanna make myself clear there," Doubs said.
Doubs also mentioned that he wishes that he would have handled things differently, citing that he would communicate better with the team if something similar was to happen in the future. But he remains insistent that his absence had nothing to do with his role in the offense.
"There’s just some things I have going on off the field. I just had to make sure that I had that under control," Doubs said.
I think that it's best to leave the whole situation alone at this point. Doubs missed practice and it was handled in house. Coach LaFleur has dealt with the situation and Doubs has given his explanation. Not everything needs to be known and reported by the media and this young man's personal matters deserves the respect and privacy that he's entitled to.