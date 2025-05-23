Ronald Acuña Jr.’s Braves return should finally unlock struggling star

Not since I saw Al Horford lallygag up and down the court for the Atlanta Hawks have a seen an Atlanta professional athlete regularly look this drowsy. Like Horford, we know Ozzie Albies can play ball. It is why Atlanta Braves fans have been a wits' end with their second baseman. He is supposed to be clutch, but is more addicted to popping up to short on the first pitch than Andrelton Simmons.

It has to be a Curaçao thing or something. That is the only other explanation I have, other than Albies has missed his best friend dearly. With Ronald Acuña Jr. returning to the starting lineup for the first time in almost a year to date, I expect that he will have a galvanizing presence on Albies to finally play up to his lofty standard once again. Atlanta has missed Acuña's energy in the worst way.

On the year, Albies is slashing .226/.286/.333 with five home runs and 17 runs batted in. The only everyday position player who has been worse at the plate this season for the Braves is centerfielder Michael Harris II. Now is not the time for me to slander Money Mike and his Ford Bronco Raptor for the umpteenth time this spring. It is all about Acuña talking some sense into Albies when he is in the box.

Acuña's return could implement wholesale changes to the Atlanta lineup and batting order as a result.

How Ronald Acuña Jr.'s return can get the most out of Ozzie Albies

One of the most frustrating things about Albies' game at the plate, other than the fact he should give up being a switch-hitter yesterday and just bat from the right-handed side now, is it is hard to pencil him into a particular spot in the batting order. When Acuña plays, he bats leadoff. In some order, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley come up to the plate no long after him. But what about Albies?

When he and the Braves are at their best, he is hitting in the No. 2 hole behind Acuña. He had a .704 OPS as the No. 2 hitter last year and .889 in 2023 batting behind Acuña. What I think this indicates is he can feast a little more on lesser stuff coming from the pitcher, knowing all too well that Acuña hits before him and the combination of Olson, Ozuna and Riley hit after him. Albies is a litmus test of sorts.

So far this season, I would argue that Olson and Ozuna have been the team's two best hitters. Olson is on a tear right now, while Ozuna continues to get good at-bats even in abbreviated slumps. He is still seeing the ball well and draws more walks than anyone. We have seen him carry the Atlanta offense at times throughout his five-year run with the team before. He is a professional hitter after all.

Do I think manager Brian Snitker moves Albies back up into the No. 2 hole immediately upon Acuña's return to the team? I doubt it. He has spent way too much time meddling with his lineup this season than ever before. Again, I am not certain Acuña is going to play every day for the rest of the year, as he is just now back from a major injury. In time, I do think that his return will positively impact Albies.

For now, the Braves are about to get the heart and soul of their team back, so look out all of baseball!