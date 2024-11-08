Ronald Acuna Jr. injury could open the door to Braves dream offseason signing
By Austin Owens
As impressive as the Atlanta Braves have been the past three regular seasons, they continue to be eliminated from the playoffs abruptly. With the persistent frustration circulating throughout the organization, this offseason seems like the one in which GM Alex Anthopopulos should attack rather aggressively.
In recent days, the Braves received some tough to swallow news when they found out that superstars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider who both missed the majority of the 2024 season may not be ready for Opening Day of 2025. Additionally, Atlanta surprisingly dealt outfielder Jorge Soler to the Angels, leaving two open spots in Brian Snitker’s outfield. The answer to this dilemma just may be a reigning World Series champion.
Teoscar Hernandez to the Braves makes sense
The Braves currently have limited options for the corner outfield spots. Of course Michael Harris II will hold down the fort in center but who will play alongside “Money Mike” is still in question. WIth Jarred Kelenic underperforming this past season, it is hard to imagine that Brian Snitker will trust him to play every day. Ramón Laureano is another option but at this point in his career, seems like a better option off the bench.
Atlanta can likely get away with playing one of those two individuals every day but not both. With Acuna still sidelined, the Braves will need a bigger threat in the lineup to compete with a very talented NL East division. Teoscar Hernandez is a name to keep an eye on this offseason.
Hernandez is coming off of a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers but is a free agent. The Dodgers paid him $23.5 million for his one season in Los Angeles but very well could let him walk in free agency.
Hernandez put together a more than respectable season with a .272 average to go along with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs. Of course the amount of money Hernandez will be requesting very well could exceed the amount Alex Anthopoulos is willing to spend. However, he could be the missing piece to Atlanta’s puzzle. Even when Acuna returns to the lineup, Brian Snitker would have a spot for Hernandez on the lineup card and could make that offense a problem for the rest of the league.