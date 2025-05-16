Ronald Acuña Jr.’s new celebration borrows from a controversial NBA star

It will not be long before Ronald Acuña Jr. makes his triumphant return to the Atlanta Braves starting lineup. He has not played in an MLB game that counts since tearing his ACL for a second time on Memorial Day Weekend last year. Acuña wrecked his knee for the first time on the warning track in Miami before the 2021 All-Star Game. He shredded his knee between second and third base in Pittsburgh.

But in between all that, Acuña had a record-setting season at the plate in his 2023 NL MVP season. When healthy, he is one of the best players in baseball. When he is not, the Braves are not themselves. Now on the way back, Acuña channeled his inner Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies by celebrating like he does by throwing a grenade. Morant has a reputation, and we will leave it at that...

Here is the explanation from Morant on why he decided to mimic throwing a grenade after a made 3.

“It’s not what you think it is. I'm gonna take my words, I’m gonna throw them out there, and I’mma block out the noise.”

And here is Acuña mimicking Morant's made 3-pointer celebration after getting on first in Gwinnett.

He may be trying to block out the noise as well, but the Braves could really use his energy soon.

Ronald Acuña Jr. needs to channel the right kind of Ja Morant energy

I do not claim to follow the NBA closely or hardly at all, but I know the talent that Morant was coming out of Murray State. And although he's a difference-maker for the Memphis Grizzlies, his actions off the court are as explosive as his game can be at times. Does Acuña really want to get all wrapped up in this for Brian Snitker?

In a way, the genesis of Morant's grenade-throwing message has to have resonated with Acuña. He is the most talented player I have seen don a Braves uniform in my 35-plus years on Earth. Unfortunately, he may get grouped into the nonsense that ended up hurting Andruw Jones in the end. He is who he is, and Braves Country just has to accept that about him, or he is going to walk.

With the team 22-22 so far this season without him, the Braves miss his infectious attitude toward playing baseball. Nobody has more fun playing baseball than he does. It is not in everyone's nature to be as exuberant as he is, but enough of the stoic crapola. I miss me some Ronnie Beisbol. I would rather him celebrate in a different manner, but can we inject some of this energy into my veins yesterday?

The sooner Acuña can return to Atlanta to show Ozzie Albies how to hit, the better off for the Braves.