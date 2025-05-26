Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return gives Braves a lineup headache they weren’t ready for

Even though the Atlanta Braves struggled with the San Diego Padres yet again this past weekend, it was so great to see Ronald Acuña Jr. back playing in games that count at Truist Park. While he held up his end of the bargain with the three games against the Friars, the underperforming Braves still found a way to let everyone down in the end. The Eli White-Matt Tuiasosopo catastrophe on Friday was horrific.

While the Braves have Memorial Day off ahead of their road series at the Philadelphia Phillies beginning on Tuesday evening, there is a conundrum at play in the wake of Acuña's return. What if he cannot play in right field every day? What if he has to serve as the team's designated hitter at some point, just to keep his bat in the lineup? This is an issue that cuts deep into a much bigger problem.

This may be the case for other teams of note, but Atlanta's lack of defensive flexibility becomes an issue when trying to field the best batting order possible. To this point in his young MLB career, Drake Baldwin is only a catcher. Sean Murphy is definitively only a catcher. Marcell Ozuna used to play outfield decently well back in the day, but that was years ago and this is now. It is a struggle to get all three into the lineup, and that was before Acuña came back.

My best guess is to use a defensive substitution late to spell Acuña, but there could be one other fix.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s return could potentially complicate things down the line for the Braves

When Acuña was working his way back from his first torn ACL three years, the Braves' roster was in a far different place. Ozuna was in the midst of the worst stretch of his career. It was not until May 2023 that he turned his game around for the better at the plate. Atlanta would use the DH spot to get William Contreras' bat into the lineup, as well as keeping Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate. It did work.

Now that Ozuna is back to being one of the best designated hitters in the game, you cannot take his bat out of the lineup, especially with how great he is at drawing walks this season. Murphy has been exponentially better at the plate this season than last, but Baldwin might be the frontrunner to win NL Rookie of the Year. Again, it is all about having Acuña's knee from even more wear and tear this year.

I think to rectify this manager Brian Snitker will have to pick his spots. It may have to do with who the Braves are playing, as well as when Acuña's knees need a break. I would not be entirely opposed to having Ozuna occasionally play a game in left field, just to keep his bat in the lineup. Either Alex Verdugo or Eli White can man right field in place of Acuña while Michael Harris II mans centerfield.

Ultimately, this leads me to believe that if Acuña is going to play every day, he will probably have to play in right almost exclusively. He may get a few games here and there to handle DH, but it will not be as easy of a fix as it was three years ago. It also leads me to believe that Atlanta may be inclined to let Ozuna walk in free agency next spring. He is a great player, but the price and lack of flexibility hurts.

As it is with anything, these roster issues always have a way of sorting themselves out in the end.