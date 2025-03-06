Ronald Acuña Jr. seems ready to make the sacrifice every Braves fan wants to see

As stunning as Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 40-70 season was in 2023, it also put him at risk, repeatedly. Acuña Jr. is willing to put his body on the line more than just about any other player like him. It's why he's must-see television not just for Braves supporters, but baseball fans in general. However, it's also why he's suffered two serious ACL tears in seven big-league seasons.

After missing the majority of the 2024 season with his second ACL injury, Acuña Jr. vowed to make an adjustment to his style of play. The 27-year-old will still roam his usual corner outfield spot. When he gets on base, Acuña Jr. will still take chances every now and then, but don't be surprised if he picks his spots.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will sacrifice some counting stats to stay on field for Braves

While making a podcast appearance with Buster Olney, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez noted the key difference fans should expect in Acuña Jr.'s style of play this season.

“He wants to be a more careful baserunner,” Alden González noted during an appearance on the “Baseball Tonight” podcast. “I don’t think you’re going to see the 70-steal season from him ever again. One thing he told me is he’d rather steal 30 bases and be in the lineup than try to steal 70 and something pops up later and he has to miss significant time… He’s definitely cognizant of it. And how could he not? This is a pretty traumatic thing.”

While that may be disappointing for Braves fans, it's a necessary adjustment at this point in Acuña Jr.'s career. If playing a little less recklessly means Acuña Jr. can appear in 140 games instead of 80, it's well worth it. Acuña's presence in the lineup alone makes him one of the most valuable players in the sport. And while Atlanta has managed to win without him – including a World Series in 2021 – the current iteration of the Braves is far more reliant on Acuña Jr. than when Freddie Freeman was on the team.

Acuña Jr. is likely to return from his ACL injury around May or June at the latest. The Braves star said he feels close to 90-95 percent early in spring training, but he's unlikely to make an appearances before the season to mitigate injury risk.