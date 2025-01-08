Root of Seahawks firing is one giant reason Ryan Grubb might not be the best hire for Alabama
By Lior Lampert
All roads ostensibly lead to Tuscaloosa for Ryan Grubb following his recent dismissal from the Seattle Seahawks. His connection to Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, and the program's need to upgrade from current offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, make it quite obvious.
Grubb served as DeBoer's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Washington in 2022 and 2023. During this time, the Huskies boasted one of the nation's most prolific offenses, and the former's massive role in their success ultimately led to him getting a shot in the NFL with the Seahawks.
After one season with Seattle, Grubb was relieved of his duties. Suddenly, he finds himself back on the job market, though DeBoer and the Crimson Tide may want to think twice before pursuing him. Considering the rationale behind his firing in Seattle, Alabama doesn't profile as a compatible match.
The root of Seahawks firing Ryan Grubb is one giant reason he might not be the best hire for Alabama
Intel from ESPN's Brady Henderson tells us that Seattle's decision to axe Grubb was largely predicated on the lack of a consistent rushing attack. Seahawks defensive-minded sideline general Mike Macdonald wanted to establish the run, which the team struggled to do consistently throughout the 2024 campaign.
Seattle ranked 28th in rushing yards per game (95.7), and only three teams had fewer carries than the Seahawks this season (383). So, not only was Grubb's scheme ineffective on the ground, but it didn't stick with it consistently. Stylistically, that couldn't clash much more with a run-first Alabama program that churns out pro-caliber tailbacks like butter.
DeBoer seemingly understood the philosophy in Year 1 at Alabama. The Crimson Tide ranked 35th in the country in rushing play percentage. Grubb entering the mix might swing the pendulum a little too drastically.
Regardless, it can't be overlooked that Grubb spurned Alabama last offseason in favor of the Seahawks gig. He had already accepted the same position with the Crimson Tide before shifting gears and heading to Seattle. Despite the odds of that happening a second time being slim, his willingness to up and leave should at least make DeBoer wary.