Rory McIlroy’s hometown celebrating his Masters win will warm golf fans’ hearts

Before he became the Next Big Thing, before he stormed to four major championships by age 25, before he spent more than a decade struggling to live up to the world's expectations, before he became, at long last, a Masters champion, Rory McIlroy was just a kid with a set of plastic clubs and a dream at Holywood Golf Club in Holywood, Northern Ireland.

It was at Holywood that Rory first encountered the game, taking to it immediately and becoming the club's youngest member at just seven years old. As it became clear that McIlroy had the chance to become something special, his parents did whatever they could to help him along, his father Gerry even picking up extra shifts tending bar at the golf club to help finance trips abroad.

We've come a long, long way since then, and McIlroy's career has taken enough twists and turns to fill several books. But through it all, he's never forgotten where he came from: The first thing he said when he got his phone back after receiving his green jacket was that he had to ring his mom and dad. And Holywood has certainly never forgotten him, as their emotional celebration on Sunday evening showed.

Rory McIlroy's hometown jumps for joy after emotional Masters win

Sure, it may have been just after 2 a.m. in Holywood when McIlroy sank the putt that earned him a thrilling playoff win over Justin Rose. But that didn't stop his hometown from packing Holywood Golf Club — and jumping for joy at their native son finally completing golf's grand slam.

A Hollywood ending for Rory McIlroy's fans in his childhood golf club in Holywood, Northern Ireland 🎬🌟 pic.twitter.com/8APpmRTKrW — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 14, 2025

Those who did stay up to watch McIlroy's win sounded almost as stunned as he did. And, considering everything that Rory had to go through on Sunday — from a double bogey at No. 1 to a missed par putt on No. 18 that would've given him the win in regulation — you can't really blame them.

Hours of unbearable sporting agony gave way to scenes of unbridled joy as crowds at Rory McIlroy’s home club in Holywood, Co Down celebrated his dramatic Masters victory.#rtenews #rtesport #golf #rorymcilroy #masters pic.twitter.com/EbRaouJMXo — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 14, 2025

McIlroy told reporters after his win that he planned on heading back to Northern Ireland at some point in the coming days to celebrate with friends and family, particularly his mom and dad. Who knows, maybe he'll even get to eat some baked goods with his own face on it.

Every time Rory wins a major, the bakery in his hometown Holywood bakes for the occasion … 🎉

The tradition continues. pic.twitter.com/nzCOhQmuww — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) April 14, 2025

McIlroy's win was a long, long time coming, and the people who have been with him on this journey the longest deserve to take a victory lap.