Ross Atkins is one missed star away from losing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for good
By Austin Owens
Going into this winter, the Toronto Blue Jays were never expected to be in the same conversation as the Orioles, Red Sox and Yankees. Just a few weeks into the offseason, the idea of a Blue Jays rebuild was starting to feel like a reality.
Ross Atkins was able to make two major splashes in the free agent market to restore hope among the Toronto fan base by adding switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander and future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Even with these impressive additions, if the Blue Jays want to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. around for years to come, they will need to add one more star. Atkins has the opportunity to do just that and needs to capitalize.
Signing Alex Bregman could help keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with Blue Jays
Even though there are reports that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays have come close to agreeing on a contract extension, the fact that it has yet to happen should be a little unsettling for Toronto fans.
There is a legitimate chance that the Blue Jays have put an offer on the table, but Guerrero Jr. has been hesitant with the uncertainty of Toronto’s future. George Springer’s contract is slowly running out and Bo Bichette has been mentioned as an ideal trade candidate if the Blue Jays choose to rebuild soon. Guerrero Jr. would likely not want to commit to Toronto long-term if he does not feel like he would be part of a winning culture.
With Alex Bregman still a free agent, Ross Atkins has the perfect opportunity to show Guerrero Jr. he is serious about winning now. Of course adding Bregman could be financially challenging with Santander’s deal and Guerrero Jr. making nearly $30 million in 2025. Vladdy's self-imposed extension deadline is the start of spring training, so the clock is ticking.
There were rumors floating around that the Chicago Cubs were closing in on a deal to acquire Bregman, but the latest reports suggest he is hurting his chances to move to the ‘Windy City’ thanks to contract expectations. It is time for Atkins to swoop in to snag Bregman to improve their current roster and put them in prime position to finally extend Guerrero.