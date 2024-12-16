Ross Atkins one step closer to Blue Jays firing thanks to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drama
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets signed Juan Soto to a 16-year, $765 million contract that could be worth north of $800 million when all is said and done. Soto is a once-in-a-generation talent, which explains why he was able to break Shohei Ohtani's mark just one year after the fact. The Mets knew they wanted Soto, and outbid the mighty Yankees to make it happen.
Also in on the Soto market were the Toronto Blue Jays. While the final Jays offer hasn't been confirmed, Sportsnet reported it did not exceed $700 million. Some of this is because Toronto only has so much financial flexibility (and it is not as much as Steve Cohen), but the Blue Jays also have another major investment on the horizon.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2025. Vladdy is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, slashing .323/.396/.544 for a .940 OPS. Guerrero Jr. has never won an MVP, but it wouldn't be a surprise if that award were in his future. He has yet to hit his prime, and has made four-straight AL All-Star Teams.
Blue Jays never had a chance to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Blue Jays front office has no intention of trading Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette this offseason. Yet, don't be surprised if Ross Atkins changes his tune come the trade deadline if the Jays are out of contention, and Guerrero Jr. is determined to reach free agency.
Per Mike Rodriguez and Carlos Baerga, two reporters with questionable backgrounds, Guerrero Jr. turned down a $340 million extension before Soto signed his record deal. Clearly, that was the right decision by Vladdy.
If I were grading the source here, it would not receive the highest of marks. It's not like Jeff Passan, Ken Rosenthal, Jon Heyman or our own Robert Murray reported this out in the open. However, it is clear that $340 million wouldn't be enough to extend Guerrero Jr., who would be smart to test free agency if he has another season like 2024.
The Blue Jays chances of retaining him are slim, and the odds they sign him before he reaches free agency are even less.
Atkins and the Jays front office could've extended Guerrero Jr. last winter, but they were too busy chasing Ohtani. This winter, Soto took centerstage. Vladdy was always destined to leave.