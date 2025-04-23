Royals vs. Rockies start time: Rain delay pushes back first pitch

Sometimes, the threat of something is worse than the thing itself. If that sounds a little too profound for an article about a rain delay, you're probably right. But the second game of the Royals vs. Rockies series at Kauffman Stadium is currently in a rain delay, even though... it's not actually raining at the stadium right now.

There's a storm approaching Kauffman Stadium though, so the Royals took precaution and pushed back first pitch.

What time will the Royals vs. Rockies game start?

We don't know yet! But we'll update this article as soon as there's an updated first pitch time. Germán Márquez is slated to start for Colorado, with Michael Lorenzen on the bump for Kansas City, which won game one of the series yesterday, 4-3, in 11 innings.

Ryan Feltner went seven strong innings for KC, which has lost three straight series and is hoping to get back on track against a 4-18 Colorado team that is a little unpleasant to watch — sorry.

Royals have disappointed so far in 2025

After an ALDS trip in 2024, the Royals entered 2025 with some actual expectations — maybe not World Series expectations, but at least postseason hopes. Through the first month-ish of the season, they've been a little flat, sitting at 10-14. In an improved AL Central with Detroit and Cleveland both looking strong, a .500 record won't get the job done anymore.

Rockies are a tough watch

Colorado is 1-12 on the road this year, so a rain delay — or a postponement — likely wouldn't hurt the feelings too badly of Rockies fans. Kyle Farmer is leading the team in hits right now; with all due respect to Kyle Farmer, who's carved out a nice career, that's not exactly who fans would consider the face of a team.