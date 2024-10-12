Runs in the family: Tarik Skubal hilariously put his mom on blast for viral Twitter post
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal may be 27 years old, but he's still not old enough to curse. At least that's how his mother sees it. Unlucky for her, she's got a son who remembers her own foul-mouthed shenanigans.
Laura Skubal replied to a clip of Skubal shouting "shut the f*** up!" as he walked off the mound in Game 4 saying, "Tarik Daniel!" It was a clearly light-hearted rebuke but one that endeared Momma Skubal to the baseball world.
Tarik wasn't going to take that one lying down.
"You should hear my mom, growing up," Skubal said. "I think that's interesting that she wants to make that comment. I've seen her get ejected out of plenty of high school basketball games. So I guess it might run in the family a little bit there."
Tarik Skubal and his mom are the darlings of Detroit
We children, we remember. I will never cease to remind my mother of the time she called my brother a "son of a b****." That one had us all cackling in the moment and years later.
Good on the Skubal's for having a bit of fun with this. Tarik is likeable enough for the work he does on the mound. Being down to earth and quick to crack a joke is always a plus.
Skubal was that effusive because of an emotional fifth inning in Game 2 of the ALDS. The pitcher shutout out the Guardians into the fifth inning but he was in danger of giving up a run. With two men on base, Skubal induced a double play to end the inning. His outburst of emotion came after that one. And who could blame him? Well, aside from his mom.
Skubal came back out for the sixth and seventh, holding onto his shutout before handing the ball off to the Tigers' bullpen. And they didn't let him down, winning Game 2 to even up the series.
After splitting the next two games, the Tigers will once again turn to Skubal on Saturday in a decisive Game 5.