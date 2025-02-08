Russell Wilson betraying Mike Tomlin's trust mirrors childish behavior with Broncos
By Criss Partee
Russell Wilson’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers might be on the verge of coming to an end much sooner than expected. What began as a hopeful pairing between the veteran Super Bowl-winning quarterback and head coach Mike Tomlin is now marred by uncertainty and reported frustration. This dynamic mirrors some of the missteps that defined Wilson’s stint with the Denver Broncos. A pattern of behavior that some might call childish, particularly for a player of his stature.
Rumors of tension between Wilson and Tomlin have surfaced early into the offseason. Wilson’s inability to connect with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and struggles to adapt to the playbook reportedly strained the relationship. Insiders close to the organization like Pittsburgh columnist, Dejan Kovacevic, have indicated Wilson will likely not return for the 2025 season, hinting at a lack of trust between the quarterback and Steelers’ leadership. That’s a big no-no considering he’s supposed to be the guy leading on the field.
Russell Wilson's looming exit from Pittsburgh mirrors departure from Denver
Wilson’s move to Pittsburgh came as a calculated gamble. After a disastrous run with the Broncos, many hoped Wilson would bring experience and composure to a youthful Steelers team. Tomlin praised his veteran leadership initially, believing Wilson could mentor the team’s younger talents. Yet, on the field, it felt like déjà vu, holding onto the ball too long in the pocket, missed reads, and a lack of chemistry with teammates.
Wilson showed flashes (also made the Pro Bowl) and had the team doing enough to win once he took over for Justin Fields. However, that five-game losing streak to end the season turned out to be a big part of Wilson’s potential undoing in Pittsburgh.
Wilson’s struggles aren’t new. During his time in Denver, his refusal to take accountability for poor performances became a recurring theme. Whether it was tone-deaf social media posts or internal disputes with coaches and teammates, the drama seemed to follow "DangeRuss."
That same immaturity seems to have reappeared in Pittsburgh. Leaders like Tomlin demand discipline and professionalism. Wilson hasn’t consistently displayed these qualities over the past few years. Wilson’s repeated inability to evolve his approach undercuts his Hall-of-Fame pedigree. And even that is in question now in the minds of many.
For the Steelers, the lack of stability at quarterback could continue to haunt them. The franchise doesn’t really have an offensive identity they can rely on, and morale has taken a hit. In Wilson’s case, if this relationship in the Steel City goes belly up after one season, it may mark another significant dent in his legacy. A player once synonymous with grit now finds himself on the brink of fading from relevance in the NFL.