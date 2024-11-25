It sure sounds like Russell Wilson's days with the Steelers are numbered
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 8-3 with a snowy loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. In was their first official loss of the Russell Wilson era, defined by a sluggish offense that couldn't quite come up large down the stretch in unfavorable conditions. We can give the Steelers a pass for losing in the blizzard against a rival, but it did open the door, ever so slightly, for speculation around Wilson's future as Pittsburgh's QB1.
Justin Fields looms large over this whole situation. He went 4-2 as Steelers quarterback to begin the season before ceding the reins to Wilson. Both quarterbacks are free agents to be, and there is some logic — hell, a lot of logic — to rolling with the 25-year-old over the 36-year-old long term.
Recently, however, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette speculated that the Steelers would pick Wilson at $40 million over Fields at $20 million if it came down to such a decision. In short, he believes the Steelers are committed to Wilson for the immediate future.
That said, Pittsburgh's policy of not handing out new contracts midseason could impact that end goal. If Wilson slumps down the stretch, views may change. Russ will also get his pick of suitors. If another team comes with a strong offer — and doesn't dangle the imminent competition of Justin Fields or a potential first-round pick at QB — the veteran could walk.
According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, there isn't much of a guarantee that Russ returns, despite the Steelers' ostensible preference to retain him.
Steelers at risk of losing Russell Wilson in free agency — or picking Justin Fields instead
"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a new deal done during the 2024 season would complicate significantly the offset applicable to Wilson’s guaranteed pay from Denver this year," writes Florio. 'If Wilson did a deal during the season, some of that money would reduce what the Broncos owe him."
That is why the Steelers haven't broken team policy and tradition to sign Russ early. It would cut into Denver's bill and leave Pittsburgh with a more expensive tab. Moreover, Florio believes the Steelers' flirtation with Fields early in the campaign could signal a desire to make him the full-time starter in 2025.
"Will the Steelers want to keep Wilson? Will Wilson want to stay? The team’s dalliance with Justin Fields, who got more than a few reps on Thursday night, hints at a hope that Fields will be the guy for 2025."
While Russ has more than earned the momentum since taking over from Fields, the decade difference in age could end up favoring Fields. There's more potential for growth and longevity there. Wilson has absolutely outperformed Fields this season, but that gap isn't massive and there's still upside tied to Fields' live-wire athleticism. He's a genuine dual-threat quarterback, whereas Wilson is mostly pocket-bound these days.
The Steelers are 8-3 with a clear path to home-field advantage in the playoffs. This is an excellent team, helmed by one of the most bankable head coaches of his generation in Mike Tomlin. Whichever direction Pittsburgh goes, we should expect some level of success — just don't count on Russ coming back. A lot can change in the weeks and months to come.