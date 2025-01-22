Russell Wilson just gave Steelers fans another reason to turn on Mike Tomlin
Russell Wilson recently revealed on the Pat McAfee show that contract talks for the 2025 season have already begun with the Steelers organization.
Wilson signed in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal back in March and started 11 games for the team, going 6-5. The Steelers made the Wild Card round of the playoffs but were knocked out in the first round for the fourth time in five years.
The issue with Wilson isn't necessarily that he's the worst option available, it's that the Steelers are stuck in football purgatory with no end in sight. Yes, Pittsburgh could extend Mike Tomlin's winning record streak with Wilson under center, but their ceiling and floor are far too close together. With Wilson, the Steelers will go another year without winning a playoff game. You can book it.
Fans have grown critical of Tomlin and this just gives them another reason to do so. The Steelers have never had a losing season with Tomlin as head coach and they appeared in two Super Bowls in his second and fourth seasons, winning one. In their eight postseason appearances following, the Steelers have had a first-round playoff exit six times. Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since 2016.
Fans are tired of the hype built over the regular season only for the team to fall short in the postseason. In 2024, the Steelers started hot at 10-3 only to fall off towards the end, losing five straight games. There were even rumors a few weeks ago that Tomlin could potentially be traded, with the Chicago Bears having been one team who inquired about the 17-year head coach.
Wilson has earned his fair share of criticism as well, much of it earned. Many don't see him as the quarterback he used to be (Wilson is 36) and see no reason for Pittsburgh having started him in place of Justin Fields, who went 4-2 to open the season. The Steelers finished 16th in the NFL in scoring, 23rd in total yards, and 27th in the passing game. While the Steelers were good about not turning the ball over early in the season, Wilson's two interceptions and two fumbles in the final weeks came back to haunt them.
There has been a growing consensus that the Steelers should move on from Wilson and re-sign Fields once the offseason arrives. That, and maybe pursue a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Either way, it seems like Tomlin needs to make some strong decisions soon in order to win back his fanbase.