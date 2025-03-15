Russell Wilson, Giants meet for an entire day with Aaron Rodgers stalemate ongoing

The New York Giants are determined to remind us that there's more than one woefully incompetent front office in East Rutherford!

Joe Schoen still hasn't lived down last offseason's Saquon Barkley debacle — the man single-handedly ended NFL Hard Knocks — but don't worry folks, he's not asleep at the wheel. New York has actually made a few quality moves already in advance of the 2025 campaign, but one decision looms large on the horizon.

Who will start at quarterback for the Giants next season?

Tommy Devito is not the answer, folks, so the Giants are left with two options: draft Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick or sign a veteran (or do both and create more delectable drama, which... yes please).

Right now, New York seems dead set on adding a veteran to the QB room. Two options have surfaced: Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, with Joe Flacco lurking as a sort of apocalyptic wild card.

It feels like Rodgers is viewed as the "better" quarterback in league circles, but Wilson has all the momentum in the Giants clubhouse. Primarily because he appears to be setting up camp there. The 36-year-old apparently hasn't left NYC in the last 24 hours, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Russell Wilson appears to be winning over the Giants in real time

"Russell Wilson has really spent the last 24 hours or so in the New York area meeting with the Giants," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "He left Cleveland yesterday afternoon, got in early for some dinner to meet with some Giants folks throughout this process and as far as I know, he has not left yet. So it seems like it's been a meeting that's going well. Cleveland's meeting yesterday was more exploratory in nature. They were just kind of getting to know each other a little bit."

Jeremy Fowler on Russell Wilson: "Russell Wilson has really spent the last 24 hours or so in the New York area meeting with the Giants. He left Cleveland yesterday afternoon, got in early for some dinner to meet with some Giants folks throughout this process and as far as I know,… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 14, 2025

Fowler notes that Rodgers is still viewed as the top option in both New York and Pittsburgh, so the quarterback market remains at a standstill until the four-time MVP comes out of hibernation and finishes up his next Pat McAfee segment.

The thing is, Rodgers is holding out hope that the Minnesota Vikings would be willing to sign him, according to The Athletic senior NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Here’s what you need to know.



The Vikings are having discussions about what they want to do at quarterback and if they want Rodgers.



Rodgers is giving them time and waiting to hear from Minnesota.



The Vikings have yet to make a decision.



We all wait. https://t.co/leT2E9aWqD — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 14, 2025

That said, if Wilson and the Giants are on such solid terms already, who's to say New York won't just axe the whole Rodgers bit and commit to Wilson now, lest they risk missing out completely. Neither the Giants nor the Steelers want to be left empty-handed. The Steelers plainly don't want to bring back Wilson unless it's the only viable option available to them, but the Giants can lock down a (slightly less maddening) option in Wilson this very second and avoid the supermassive headache inherent to keeping Rodgers in East Rutherford.

We saw Rodgers lose a lot of games at MetLife Stadium last season. Do we really need to see it again? Wilson won more games in 11 starts (six) with Pittsburgh than Rodgers did in a full 17-game season with the Jets (five). I am not here to proclaim Wilson as the Giants' missing piece — he's a perfectly adequate, mid-tier starter with some pizzazz. He is, however, a heck of a lot more likable than Rodgers, which is saying something. He might also just be better at this point in time, and even if he's not, the margin is slim. Such a slim margin is offset by Wilson's willingness to avoid spreading medical misinformation to millions of TV viewers and his lack of interest in running for Vice President. Oh, and Russ is five years younger. Five years!

The Steelers are beefing up the offense (finally) after the DK Metcalf trade, but honestly, Russ should prefer New York himself. It's a win-win. He can leave Arthur Smith in the dust and throw to Malik Nabers for a year or two before Sheduer Sanders takes his job. There are worse ways to go out. Plus, the bright lights of NYC probably agree with Wilson.