Russell Wilson handles first Steelers win with class, crediting Justin Fields in the process
The story that has followed the Pittsburgh Steelers around all offseason and into the regular season has been which quarterback would be the best fit to help lead this team to a Super Bowl.
To begin the season, it was Russell Wilson that won the job, but he quickly got hurt, resulting in Justin Fields getting the job. Fields would lead the team to a 4-2 start before Wilson could return from his injury.
But once Wilson returned, head coach Mike Tomlin quickly made it obvious that there was still a quarterback competition to be had between the two. Early in the week of preparation leading up to Sunday's game with the New York Jets, Tomlin began hinting at Wilson being the Week 7 starter.
Ultimately, Tomlin would go with Wilson in Week 7, which turned out to be the right decision.
Russell Wilson credits Justin Fields after 37-15 SNF victory over the Jets
Wilson got off to a good start to his first game with the Steelers. His first drive had a few plays of 15 yards or longer, ultimately resulting in a field goal. Then, Wilson and the Steelers would go three and out on three consecutive possessions, with Wilson making some really horrendous throws in the process. A few boos began to rain down and the broadcast showed fans that appeared to be fed up with this Wilson experience.
But after a successful four play, 54-yard touchdown drive to end the first half, Wilson was in business.
He would finish the game 16 for 29 passing for 264 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. George Pickens and Najee Harris would both eclipse 100 yards and score touchdowns. The Steelers would total 37 points in the game, the most for them in a single game since 2021 when Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback.
In an interview with Melissa Stark after the game, Wilson went unprompted to shoutout Fields rather than taking all the credit himself.
“I wanna give credit to Justin, man. How hot he got us in this position. What a great player he is.”
To think about everything that Wilson has been through over the last calendar year and then to see him act with such humility is an incredible example of the kind of person that deserves to be a role model.
Wilson was discarded by his former team, told he wasn't good enough and landed with the Steelers. He earned the right to start Week 1, but an injury stopped that. Upon his health, the fans of the team he represented didn't want to see him out there and some even booed him during the game.
But Wilson won the game in incredible fashion, silenced the doubters, and responded with credit to the very same player that's trying to take his job. Both Fields and Wilson have been nothing but incredible examples of true professionalism throughout this entire process.