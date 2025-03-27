Russell Wilson's next Broncos revenge game got a little added fuel thanks to QB's dig

After spending the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson is heading to his fourth team in the past five years.

The New York Giants signed Wilson to a one-year, $21 million contract which includes $10.5 million in guaranteed money. The 36-year-old has made it clear that he expects to be starter heading into the 2025 season, although he’ll join New York’s quarterback room alongside veteran Jameis Winston, who also recently signed with the team in free agency.

Wilson was on a Hall of Fame trajectory during his time in Seattle. In his second and third seasons, he helped lead the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and the franchise’s first and only championship. His trajectory took a nosedive before the 2022 season when he was traded to the Denver Broncos, where he played the worst football of his career.

Russell Wilson will have another shot at a revenge game against the Broncos

Wilson hasn’t been great at revenge games throughout his career, but he’ll have another opportunity for redemption with the Giants, who are scheduled to play the Broncos during the 2025 regular season, per USA Today.

Wilson gave the Broncos some added motivation after the signing by posting a photo of MetLife Stadium with the caption, “Been here before … can’t wait to do it again.”

Wilson led the Seahawks to a championship against the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium after the 2013 season. Although the Broncos are an entirely different team than they were then, the post still irked some Broncos fans.

Wilson had an opportunity to play against the Broncos during his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, but he was ruled out with a calf injury. His first game with the Broncos in 2022 was against the Seahawks, but his former team pulled out a narrow 17-16 victory. The 13-year veteran will hope to emerge victorious in his third attempt at revenge. This time, however, the game will be played at Mile High Stadium rather than at MetLife Stadium, and the Broncos have proven to be a vastly better team than the Giants.

If anything, the Broncos may want revenge more than Wilson. Denver signed Wilson to a five-year, $242.5 million contract, but he won just 11 games over 30 starts before he was released. Denver was left with an unprecedented dead salary cap charge of $85 million and continued to pay Wilson’s salary in 2024 while he was with the Steelers.