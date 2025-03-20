Russell Wilson rumors: Giants clear advantage, Steelers unlikely, Browns backup plan

The NFL free agent quarterback carousel has seemingly come to a standstill for multiple weeks now. Three QB-needy teams are in a holding pattern as they wait for former New York Jets signal caller Aaron Rodgers to decide where he wants to continue (or finish) his career.

It's already been reported the Minnesota Vikings are passing on Rodgers, instead opting for 2024 rookie J.J. McCarthy who is recovering from surgery on his torn meniscus suffered in training camp.

So, now Rodgers options are down to two realistic options. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants reportedly have offers out to him but per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the way the dominos may fall is starting to get clearer.

Giants are clear front runners for Russell Wilson

Fowler said Wednesday on SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report) that New York "is more of a viable option" in Wilson's eyes, given that Rodgers wants to go where he has the better chance of winning. Pittsburgh clearly offers that with the newly acquired DK Metcalf and George Pickens awaiting him in the locker room.

Wilson isn't a four-time league MVP but he's still a serviceable veteran who can improve New York's poor records of late. He'll be a mentoring presence for young guys like wide receiver Malik Nabers and potentially any rookie passer general manager Joe Schoen decides to potentially draft in April.

It appears to be Rodgers-or-bust for Steelers

Given Pittsburgh appears to be the more competitive landing spot for Rodgers, there's not a lot of backup options for general manager Omar Khan if he winds up doing the improbable and spurning them for New York or elsewhere.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac believes Wilson won't return to the Steelers period, saying Wednesday those chances are dwindling "more and more."

"The more this drags on, the more apparent it becomes the Steelers have little interest in bringing back [Wilson]," Dulac added.

If Khan is, indeed, all-in on Rodgers, Dulac noted back-up plans like Mason Rudolph (who Pittsburgh signed on March 13) or Joe Flacco are the most "plausible" avenues remaining.

Browns rolling with two NFL rejects as backup plan to Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are also in need of a reliable signal caller given Deshaun Watson is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered last season. (And even when Watson was healthy, he hardly seemed like the answer.)

General manager Andrew Berry swapped QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick for QB Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles on March 12. At that point it appeared clear Pickett would be the starter if Watson wouldn't be healthy for the beginning of the 2025 season, but Berry may not be stopping there when it comes to adding passers — for better or worse.

The Browns have reported "mutual interest" with former Kansas City Chiefs backup passer Carson Wentz. If Berry were to bring the 32-year-old in he would have a QB competition between two former Eagles.

Cleveland also owns the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and has been reported to be exploring bringing back Flacco, who made five appearances for the Browns in 2023, and potentially trading for Atlanta Falcons backup Kirk Cousins (h/t Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer).