Overreaction Monday: Russell Wilson should demand a chance at revenge
By Mark Powell
The Steelers signed Russell Wilson this offseason and promised him an opportunity to start. He received that chance in training camp, but a lingering calf injury has kept the former Super Bowl-winning QB from taking that spot.
Instead, Justin Fields started Week 1 and hasn't looked back. What was initially deemed a mere opportunity for Fields to show the Steelers what he's got for the future while keeping Wilson's seat warm has instead turned into a full-time job. Pittsburgh scored 30 points for the first time all season on Sunday afternoon, and it could be argued they should've had even more. The Steelers offensive line is in shambles thanks to injuries and inefficient play, making a mobile quarterback like Fields ideal for the moment.
Fields isn't perfect. Heck, he's frustrating at times, but offers a glimmer of hope. Even if the play breaks down around him, there is always a chance Fields can make the defense pay on the ground. Against the Raiders, the former first-round pick had 59 yards and two touchdowns. When paired with Najee Harris's 100-yard day, it's easy to see why the Steelers and Arthur Smith are giddy about the potential of their ground game.
Russell Wilson's Steelers gamble didn't pay off
Unfortunately, it was tough to tell at the time, as Wilson's primary competition for the starting job was Kenny Pickett when he signed in Pittsburgh. However, shortly thereafter Pickett wanted out, and the Steelers added Fields as Wilson's primary backup. The rest is history.
Ironically enough, it's in Vegas that Wilson came to fully understand the flaw in his judgement. It's not too late for him, however, as there are several QB-needy teams that could call the Steelers in the weeks to come for his services. The first of which should be the team Pittsburgh just defeated, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Russell Wilson should bet on Las Vegas
The Raiders failed with Gardner Minshew. The younger Aidan O'Connell has also struggled. If Vegas hopes to keep Davante Adams happy upon his return, their best bet could be adding a hungry Wilson. Russ has the pedigree and experience to keep Adams happy. He will find the former All-Pro the football regularly. Playing in Vegas would also offer Wilson another go-around in the AFC West, a division he got to know well when playing with the Denver Broncos.
Speaking of those Broncos, remember when Sean Payton ushered Wilson out a little prematurely? While Wilson is quick to forgive, that had to sting. Denver is still paying Wilson's salary this season, and with a matchup against Vegas looming on Nov. 24, a chance at vengeance could be enticing for the 35-year-old.
Wilson is at the tail end of his NFL career, but if he wants to keep receiving starting opportunities, he needs to play. The Raiders would offer him that, while the Steelers are correct to roll with the hot hand in Fields.