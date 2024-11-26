Russell Wilson, Steelers schedule should cause concern about more than AFC North
By Lior Lampert
Despite their record and place in the standings, Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't get too comfortable yet.
Sitting at 8-3 and atop the AFC North, the Steelers are ostensibly feeling good about their playoff prospects. Even after a disappointing road loss in Week 12, the team is sitting pretty... for now. But looking ahead, the team could be slated for a rough stretch run to the 2024 campaign.
Only one game in the loss column separates Pittsburgh from the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional ranks. Moreover, the suddenly red-hot Miami Dolphins are slowly but surely climbing back into the postseason picture after winning their last three contests. Those things can become problematic for the Steelers, especially considering they boast the eight-hardest remaining schedule.
Steelers' remaining schedule puts their chances of the AFC North crown and a playoff berth at stake
From Weeks 15-17, the Steelers face a gauntlet of opponents, starting with road matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens (in that order). Then, they host the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. Notably, Pittsburgh is a considerable betting underdog in all of these games.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins have the sixth-softest remaining schedule. They will play the New York Jets (twice), San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, with their toughest adversaries being the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. A month ago, you could've argued they would have it as tough as the Steelers. However, a lot has changed since then, including Miami heating up at the right time.
To make matters worse, the Steelers' clashes with the Ravens and Chiefs are set for Wednesday and Saturday, respectively. So, in addition to the stiff competition, Pittsburgh has an atypically short turnaround between the mentioned affairs. Regardless of their current situation, it's an unenviable position for the Black and Gold.
Given the circumstances, Pittsburgh's Week 13 and 14 showdowns with the Cincinnati Bengals and Browns feel like must-wins. Still, those aren't necessarily cakewalks, as demonstrated by Cleveland defeating the Steelers in Week 11. No one is safe in divisional showdowns, specifically in the AFC North.
ESPN's projections give the Steelers a 94 percent chance of making the playoffs and 43 percent to win their division. But the road ahead, paired with Miami lurking, could set up a potential recipe for disaster in Pittsburgh.