Rutgers star on pace for surprising NWSL Rookie of the Year run

As the NWSL season is in full gear, one player has emerged has the clear-cut favorite for rookie of the year. Hailing from Rutgers University, Riley Tiernan has made progression in just seven games in her first season in the league.

While playing with Angel City FC, she has five goals and one assist. It is an impressive opening to a season. It also has helped Angel City stay in the thick of the playoff race. They are currently holding the eighth spot — the top eight make it to the postseason this fall.

For Tiernan, she was named NWSL Rookie of the Month in April. She didn't stop there, scoring two goals in a win against the Washington Spirit in a 4-3 win on the road

While at Rutgers, she scored 38 goals in her career and does not seem to be slowing down as she enters the pro ranks.

Riley Tiernan has won 21 possessions on the pitch this season

It speaks to her strength and ability to improvise against older talent this season. Seven of those possessions occurs towards the end of games, which leads the rookie class this year.

Tiernan's start has not been lost on her coaches. "Her work ethic is relentless, her defending is relentless. She's overwhelming, she's strong, and she just has a presence about her," technical assistant coach Mykell Bates told Angelcity.com.

Her chance in the NWSL has also not been lost on Tiernan who is enjoying her opportunity in the league. "Going pro has always been my dream since I was a little girl. I grew up watching my sister [Madison Tiernan] play. She was a professional as well. This has been an amazing journey, and it feels even better that I earned it," Tiernan said this past March.

The sky may be the limit for Tiernan who has the opportunity to learn from the likes of Christen Press who is on the roster with Angel City FC. Press is back after an ACL tear in 2022 sidelined her almost two full seasons.

She may have played in only five matches this season, but her experience is invaluable. She has been a veteran of the league and was on two world cup winning rosters for the United States. She was also the player who added an assist as Tiernan scored the game deciding goal in extra time against the Spirit on Sunday.

Now, Tiernan will look to continue her hot streak against the Utah Royals on May 9 at home.