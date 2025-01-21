Ryan Day’s haters were actually correct, right up until they weren’t
Going into the postseason, it seemed to be the fans' wishes that Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day would be rightly fired for underperforming at one of the best college football programs in the country if he didn't win a title. But after a 34-23 national championship win over Notre Dame, the doubters and haters are awfully silent. Moreover, the fanbase is obviously grateful for Day getting the Buckeyes their first title since 2014.
However, while the hot seat talk and post-championship reactions from fans might be polar opposites, both takes were right, at least in their respective times.
During the regular season and when a now-forthcoming national championship celebration seemed impossible, Day had Ohio State playing worse than its talent level. One could excuse the midseason loss to Oregon, a team that finished the regular season undefeated, but another loss to rival Michigan in a down year for the Wolverines seemed unforgivable — especially as Day's fourth straight loss in The Game.
While Day and offensive coordinator/mentor Chip Kelly's plan against Michigan was far too stubborn and ill-advised, it also served as a wake-up call. Once the College Football Playoff began for the Buckeyes, this looked like a completely different team set on proving the haters wrong.
The regular season saw Day persist with trying to be tough, most notably in the Michigan loss, in the face of what actually worked best for Ohio State and a $20 million roster. That changed after the defeat in Columbus, though. Tennessee found out the hard way, as did Oregon, as the Buckeyes boat-raced their first two Playoff opponents. Will Howard and Jeremiah Smith were rolling, which made Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson even more dangerous.
Yes, it was a different test against Texas, one that required more grit and toughness. However, with the way Day had freed Ohio State up, they were not coincidentally better prepared to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Smith and the offense were limited but Jack Sawyer and the defense stepped up and carried the Buckeyes to that win.
Then there was Monday night, an early drubbing and a stifled comeback against Notre Dame, that has handed Day and Ohio State the national championship.
Had Day not been hoisting a trophy on Monday night, his job would likely be safe but a large portion of fans would still be unhappy about unmet potential. To that point before the start of the Playoff, that was rightly the book on OSU's head coach. That being right in that moment doesn't change, but the narrative has now changed. Ryan Day is a national champion and it might only be up from here.