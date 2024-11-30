Ryan Day loses to Michigan yet again: Best memes and tweets trolling Buckeyes
What has otherwise been an incredibly successful season for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes hit a snag on Saturday. Hosting the unranked, six-win Michigan Wolverines as three-touchdown favorites, Ohio State laid an egg. The final score was 13-10 in Michigan's favor. It is the most stunning outcome of rivalry weekend so far.
This game is always competitive, as Day and the Buckeys know, but Michigan has been among the most disappointing teams in college football all season. After losing J.J. McCarthy, Jim Harbaugh, and several key pieces to the NFL, Sherrone Moore has struggled to keep the ship afloat. Michigan's offense, in particular, as struggled — as it did on Saturday. The Wolverines managed 235 yards of total offense and threw for only 62, but it was enough to topple the explosive Buckeyes, who found themselves unable to detonate.
Ryan Day has always been a source of controversy in the Buckeyes fandom. This Ohio State team is maddeningly prone to losing important games in baffling ways — none more disastrously than this. The Buckeyes' loss on Saturday nixes their hopes of winning the Big Ten Championship Game and puts their College Football Playoff aspirations in jeopardy.
Odds are the Buckeyes still sneak in, but two losses and no conference championship makes for a flawed resume. Meanwhile, either Penn State or Indiana will get a chance to dance with Oregon in the Big Ten title game next week, further putting the Buckeyes in the hole.
This is Ohio State's fourth straight loss to Michigan under Coach Day, and folks, the social media world is buzzing.
Best social media reactions from Michigan's shocking win over Ohio State
The postgame chaos made for excellent Twitter fodder. As Michigan tried to plant its flag on the OSU logo, Ohio State initiated a sprawling fight at midfield. This is reflects rather poorly on the Buckeyes, who need to lose with a bit more class.
This all bodes poorly for Ohio State moving forward. The vibes are in the toilet. There is even speculation that OSU police pepper-sprayed Michigan players, which is an especially bad look.
As for the Ryan Day of it all, Ohio State's head coach is officially on the hot seat. The Buckeyes' success in the weeks to come will probably determine his fate, but there are few more important barometers when measuring the success of an Ohio State coach than his performance against Michigan. That is a test Day has now failed four times in five attempts.
The reactions are X/Twitter are... chef's kiss.
Ohio State couldn't have managed this game much worse. Ryan Day has accomplished plenty this season, including two top-five wins over Penn State and Indiana, but none of it matters right now. A loss to Michigan always stings in Columbus, but it's uniquely painful under these circumstances. This Wolverines team was not a match for Ohio State's firepower on paper, but somehow, some way, Michigan emerged victorious.
Ryan Day and the OSU program have a rough couple of days (and possibly weeks) ahead.