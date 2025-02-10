Ryan Day's latest move to help out Brian Hartline should worry Ohio State fans a ton
By John Buhler
How many cooks can you really have in one kitchen? I understand the notion of promoting people from within in a professional sense, but it can be a double-edged sword in college football. Coaching attrition is often what brings the end to dynasties, or prevents a team from even becoming dynastic in some regards. We may be seeing that just a bit when it comes to the Ohio State Buckeyes already.
In the wake of effectively promoting Brian Hartline from within, Ryan Day has just negated that by also promoting Keenan Bailey from within, too. Hartline was already a co-offensive coordinator but had not been elevated to the role of play-caller. Ryan Day called the plays in 2023 before bringing in his mentor Chip Kelly last season. Together, they helped Ohio State win the College Football Playoff.
As far as promoting Bailey to co-offensive coordinator, I am sure he has earned the opportunity, but it does cloud a bit what the promotion even was for Hartline. One of the reasons why Ohio State won the national championship is because Will Howard and company could listen to what Kelly had to say and run his offense. There was no second thought in this. Keep it simple, stupid, makes things easier.
Ohio State is already losing a ton of talent to the NFL Draft, so expect for next season to be different.
Bailey may be an on-the-rise coaching candidate, but you have to wonder if Hartline will ever get his.
Keenan Bailey promotion seems to tread on Brian Hartline's promotion
To be fair, Ohio State has recruited at high enough of a level for a long enough time to where the Buckeyes may just have more better players than seemingly everyone they go up against. In short, the sheer roster talent may be able to make up such great coaching attrition and overall upheaval in Columbus. That being said, I saw what way too many cooks in the kitchen did to Alabama last season.
Yes, I understand that Kalen DeBoer wanted to bring with him Ryan Grubb from Washington, but the Seattle Seahawks came calling. After a year in the NFL, look who is reuniting with DeBoer in Tuscaloosa. In theory, this hiring of the Crimson Tide will bring the best out of the Alabama offense. Last season, it was a bit makeshift with Nick Sheridan calling plays with JaMarcus Shephard around.
By having one unified voice in Grubb as the primary play-caller, it should be to the benefit of Alabama. In time, maybe that is what happens once again at Ohio State with Hartline calling the shots. My biggest concern is he may be typecast into being a play-caller when he already has the bones to be a CEO-type of head coach. I would hire him immediately if Cincinnati or Wisconsin made a big change.
Overall, this is not about Bailey. It is a good bit about Hartline and a ton about Day. While I do not think Day's first national championship at Ohio State will be singular, I am becoming increasingly skeptical about the Buckeyes' chances of repeating. I mean, they could do it, but I may have overlooked the impact of significant roster depletion and massive coaching attrition when it came to their offseason.
For now, we will enter spring practice with more questions than answers with Ohio State's offense.