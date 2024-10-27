Everything Ryan Day said after Ohio State avoids upset vs. Nebraska
By Lior Lampert
After barely beating Nebraska, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day sounded like someone who knows he's on thin ice.
With their College Football Playoff hopes suddenly in flux, Day realizes the pressure on him is mounting. As the leader of one of the most storied programs in the country, he knows the Buckeyes hold themselves to a higher standard than most. During his postgame press conference, the 45-year-old seemed deflated.
Based on Day's tone and body language, he was ostensibly relieved the Buckeyes escaped unscathed, defeating the Cornhuskers 21-17. Still, he wasn't particularly pleased with his squad's performance (and understandably so).
Day admitted the Buckeyes "should not be in games like this," meaning defensive slugfests against inferior opponents where neither team cracks 300 total yards. Overall, it was an ugly win for Ohio State, but it counts all the same toward their record. Nonetheless, that doesn't excuse them playing as poorly as they did in the victory over Nebraska.
Ohio State's banged-up offensive line notably struggled versus Nebraska, making it difficult for them to move the ball, particularly through the ground. Speaking on the team's woes up front, Day said it was a mix of the Cornhuskers catching them off guard and a lack of execution. Neither is a particularly encouraging reason, and both reflect his inability to prepare the group.
Moreover, Day acknowledged that it's partly his and the Buckeyes coaching staff's responsibility to put the players in positions to succeed. Meanwhile, he believes those on the field must "go [out there and] win the game." Each side did their part by his measures, though it felt like the sideline chief was trying to take some of the heat off himself.
Regardless, Day was proud of the Buckeyes defensive unit for finding a way to prevail following a tough loss to Oregon. Despite the offense not bringing their A-game, Ohio State found a way to triumph, so he gave his crew credit for battling through the circumstances.
"I certainly think on defense that the response was excellent," Day stated. "The way our demeanor was ... we were flying around ... getting lined up. [There's] a lot of things to build on."
Hopefully, for Day and the Buckeyes Nation's sake, he's right and this is a sign of things to come from a defensive standpoint moving forward. On the other side of things, Ohio State has to figure out how to run the ball more effectively than they did facing Nebraska,