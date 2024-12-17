Ryan Day record in College Football Playoff games at Ohio State
The odds are stacked against Ryan Day and Ohio State, even if they get to be one of the first teams to host a College Football Playoff game on campus in the first 12-team playoff format. The fact of the matter is, Day isn’t that great against top-ranked opponents, including CFP games.
Day has just one win in the College Football Playoff as a head coach and has been three times since taking over. He’s had a good start to his coaching career, one most coaches would love to have.
But as good as Day is, he’s beating the teams he’s supposed to. Before the Mighican game, Day hadn’t lost to an unranked opponent. And he lost to an AP top 5 team this season as well in a 32-31 loss to Oregon.
Friday’s game isn’t just about winning a CFP game for Day and the Buckeyes, they have to prove they truly belong. It’s about pride because they're on upset alert against Tennessee.
And while Ross Bjork provided his support for Day, if he loses another CFP and one in Columbus at that, no amount of support could save Day from an imminent firing.
Ryan Day’s record in College Football Playoff makes for alarming first round matchup against Tennessee
Day has just one win in the CFP over Clemson back in 2021. It was the year they won six games and begged to be added to the CFP. They pleaded with the Big Ten to amend a rule that said you needed five games to qualify for the conference championship game. Thanks to Michigan having to cancel the game, Ohio State was stuck with five.
That said, Day is 1-3 in the College Football Playoff. They have losses to Alabama, Clemson and Georgia (in the national championship). It’s what’s shattered his record against top 5 opponents. According to USA Today Network, Day has a 4-6 record against teams ranked in the AP top 5.
That was aided by wins against Penn State and Indiana. Before then, he was 2-6. When you get to teams in the top 10, it improves to 10-8. It was 8-8 before wins against Penn State and Indiana.
So yeah, Tennessee, if nothing more, has more of a chance than not. And Day could be feeling the amounting pressure of needing a win.
He hasn’t won a national championship with the Buckeyes and has only been to the game once. This season, he has a lot more to prove than just winning a game at home. He has to prove he can win when it matters at Ohio State.
Because when it comes to big games in the College Football Playoff, he can’t quite get over that hump. And with a $20 million roster, he won’t have any excuse either.