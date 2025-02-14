Ryan Day says Ohio State's QB1 competition is 'wide open'
By Austen Bundy
The defending College Football Playoff National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes will have all eyes on them as the 2025 season gets underway. That's not to say just about every college football fan pays attention to what goes on in Columbus, Ohio but there will be extra scrutiny this year.
With so many starters from the 2024 campaign leaving for the NFL this spring, there are some pretty big shoes to fill on that roster. The quarterback position will be of particular interest with senior transfer Will Howard departing for the pros.
Head coach Ryan Day will be prepared to answer or deflect any questions the eager media will throw his way on that topic over the next few months. But Wednesday he already provided an update, albeit a vague one, as preparations for spring ball begin.
Ryan Day says Ohio State's QB competition is still 'wide open'
Exiting the 2024 season, pundits guessed backup passer Julian Sayin (an Alabama transfer) had the clearest path to the starting job. Day told reporters that isn't necessarily the case and that he expects a "fierce" quarterback competition.
"We’re excited to see those guys compete," Day told WBNS-TV. "This is an opportunity now for these guys to take it and run."
Sayin will have to compete with fellow backup Lincoln Kienholz and incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair during spring practices. He was the No. 8 overall player from the 2024 cycle according to On3 Industry Ranking. St. Clair was the No. 4 overall player (No. 3 QB) in 2025 and should offer some stiff competition to Sayin and Kienholz who already have a year of experience on the bench.
"I feel like there will be a lot of growth coming out of the spring and an opportunity for these guys to take it and run," Day continued. "It’s one thing when you’re a backup. It’s another thing when you’re actually running it."
Ohio State will hold it's "Spring Showcase" on April 12 but it's unclear if the team will hold a traditional spring game or it will follow the trend of public practice followed by skills competitions and fan engagement.