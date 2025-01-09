Ryan Fitzpatrick's brutal assessment of Brian Flores might help Vikings keep their DC
By John Buhler
If Brian Flores was expecting a ringing endorsement from one of his former Miami Dolphins players, think again. While on a recent episode of Fitz & Whit, co-host Ryan Fitzpatrick recounts some of the issues his former head coach might have with getting another opportunity. Although he admits that Flores has reinvented himself as a defensive coordinator, he remembers how toxic it got in the end.
Fitzpatrick remembers how Flores went from the good kind of demanding head coach in their early days in Miami together, to cutting people out, alienating people and being rather disruptive in the end. The transition from Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback was incredibly clunky. It seemed as though Flores had no use for the former Alabama star. The Harvard legend was caught in between.
In the years since failing in Miami, Flores has sued the NFL for not getting the New York Giants job that went to his former New England colleague Brian Daboll. He has also been on Mike Tomlin's staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers before really finding himself on Kevin O'Connell's Minnesota Vikings staff as a defensive coordinator. There are a few new spots where Flores could succeed, but we shall see.
Check this out from Fitz & Whit where Fitzpatrick tells co-host Andrew Whitworth how it is with Flores.
The biggest takeaway I got from the clip was Flores may not get any recommendations from Miami...
Ryan Fitzpatrick may have helped Minnesota Vikings keep Brian Flores
Through the first few days of the offseason, there are six head-coaching vacancies: The Chicago Bears, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots, the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets. Flores may have strong ties to New England, but Robert Kraft would hire one of his former players in Mike Vrabel over him long before he gave Flores another opportunity.
The three jobs I like for Flores are arguably the most toxic: Chicago, Jacksonville and New York. The latter may be his best shot, although I think Jacksonville could be the best fit for him. I do not wish the Bears job on anyone. From a coaching standpoint, Flores has earned the opportunity to at least be in serious consideration for one of these jobs. The problem is he may not have paid his Miami dues yet.
Look, I am not going to harpoon the guy with some he said, she said Miami nonsense. We know how dysfunctional of a franchise the Dolphins are. After they have not win a playoff game since the Bill Clinton Administration. What is a big deal is Flores' inability to get references from anyone to do with Miami. He will get them from his days in New England, Pittsburgh, and Minnesota, but never Miami.
Then again, who needs a franchise like Miami's validation to go hire the right choice for you in Flores?