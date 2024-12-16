Sabres fans hoping for changes get coal instead thanks to Terry Pegula
By Scott Rogust
Buffalo Sabres fans have waited a long time to see the team play meaningful hockey games. But they are currently on a 13-year playoff drought, and it looks like it will be extended another year.
The Sabres are on a 10-game losing streak following their 5-3 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, bringing them to an 11-16-4 record. This comes after the team brought back legendary head coach Lindy Ruff to right the ship. Fans have been even more frustrated thanks to general manager Kevyn Adams' comments about his inability to bring in big-time players due in part to the team being on players' no-trade lists and that the state of New York was essentially to blame due to taxes and no palm trees.
"You become a perennial playoff team that has a chance to win the Stanley Cup year after year, and you're on less no-trade lists. We don't have palm trees. We have taxes in New York. Those are real. Those are things you deal with," he said.
It got to the point where Sabres fans were bringing inflatable palm trees to games as a way to mock Adams, along with "Fire Kevyn" chants as the team continues to lose games. Fans have held out hope that changes could be on the way. There were given some hope in the past 24 hours, but that was dashed by owner Terry Pegula.
Terry Pegula gives vote of confidence for Sabres as fans demand change
Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed he heard that Pegula was set to travel to Montreal to meet with the team. Friedman believes that it means one of two things — "he's making changes or he's saying that this is the group, and this is who we're going with."
Well, Pegula is going with the latter. According to The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, Pegula and Adams met with Sabres players in Montreal and the summary of the message to them was "We believe in you. The solution is within this room." Pegula also gave the vote of confidence in Adams and Ruff, while telling players that they shouldn't expect a big trade.
Seravalli also notes that Adams told the team that Monday served as "a fresh start" for the Sabres, as they try to turn things around.
It's entirely possible the team does turn things around after this meeting. They do have a solid chance of ending their losing streak as they face a Canadiens team that is in last place in the Eastern Conference. However, the Sabres are one point ahead of them. Then, they face the Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins the following two games. After those games, they then close out 2024 facing the New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, and Dallas Stars.
For fans holding out hope that the Sabres could make changes, that's not happening. At least not for now.