The New York Liberty’s heartbreaking loss Friday night against the Connecticut Sun was the ultimate knife in the back. Not only did it mark a season-worst four-game losing streak, but it also saw the team post a career-high in turnovers — a glaring sign that something had to change.

Enter Sabrina Ionescu.

On Sunday afternoon, the star guard rose to the occasion in a must-win rematch against the Sun, pouring in 36 points and 11 rebounds on 63.3 percent shooting from the field. She finished just one point shy of her career high and notched her fifth 30-point game of the season, further cementing herself as New York’s cornerstone during a turbulent stretch.

Injuries to Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart have derailed the Liberty’s rhythm at times, with each missing chunks of the season. Their absences have prevented the team from fully showcasing its stacked roster. Sunday also marked the long-awaited WNBA return of Emma Meesseman, a Finals MVP and EuroLeague star, whose presence added a much-needed two-way boost.

But through the roster flux, Ionescu has remained the constant.

Sabrina Ionescu is unstoppable and the Liberty need it badly

Her influence goes far beyond shot-making. She’s the engine that keeps New York in gear — turning blowouts into close contests and shrinking double-digit deficits into winnable margins. Her leadership and resilience have helped keep the Liberty afloat in a season filled with curveballs.

Statistically, Ionescu’s dominance speaks for itself:

5th in the WNBA in scoring (19.8 PPG)

4th in rebounding among guards (4.7 RPG)

8th in assists (5.7 APG)

And she’s doing all of that without being in the top 10 in minutes played

Of course, her aggressive play comes with risks — she’s recorded three or more turnovers in five of her last seven games — but the reward far outweighs the cost. Ionescu has logged 34-plus minutes in six straight games, scoring 23 or more points in five of them.

Despite their recent skid, the Liberty remain in striking distance. At 18-10, they sit 5.5 games behind the league-best Minnesota Lynx, a team they’ve traded places with all season in the standings. With 75% of the regular season behind them, there’s still time for a surge — and a potential return to where last season ended.

While Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson remain front-runners in the MVP conversation, don’t be surprised if Ionescu continues to force her way into the spotlight. With momentum on her side, and a postseason atmosphere beginning to brew, she might just have one final twist to add to this year’s WNBA script.